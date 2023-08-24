Woman Jailed for Sending Ricin to Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, 55-year-old Pascale Ferrier, a woman from Quebec, was sentenced to imprisonment for 22 years for sending former President Donald Trump a letter with ricin in 2020.

In January, the woman had pleaded guilty to having created ricin in her home and then proceeding to place nine threatening letters with it. One of the letters was sent to Trump while the remaining eight were sent to Texas law enforcement officials. The toxin is created from waste material that is left behind during castor bean processing.

One of the charges the woman faced included a prohibition related to biological weapons in Washington, D.C. She also faced another eight counts of that same prohibition in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. The case was transferred from Texas to Washington with her agreement.

In the letter, Ferrier had called for Trump to step down and not run in the 2020 presidential election any longer. Following the letters being sent out, the woman who holds dual citizenship, French and Canadian, drove from Canada to Buffalo, N.Y. She was arrested by border patrol agents there who located a loaded firearm, weapons, and ammunition in her possession.

Prosecutors revealed that the woman had previously been detained for around 10 weeks in Texas in 2019.

In January, after the woman pleaded guilty, Matthew Graves, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia argued that there was “no place for political violence” or for sending threats to public officials and public servants in the U.S.

