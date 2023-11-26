Young Voters Wake Up, Identify Real Culprit Dividing America

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The recent Quinnipiac University survey sheds light on the perceptions of young American voters regarding the sources of division within their country. The survey, which aimed to understand the public’s view on what is driving the nation apart, presented respondents with four options: social media, political leaders, cable news channels, and other countries. The results were quite revealing, with a notable emphasis on the role of social media.

According to the poll, 35% of U.S. registered voters believe that social media is the primary culprit behind the growing divisions in America. This perspective was even more prevalent among younger voters, aged 18 to 34, where 45% attributed the blame to social media platforms. Comparatively, 32% of the overall respondents felt that political leaders were responsible, while 28% pointed to cable news channels. Interestingly, only a small fraction, 1%, thought that external influences from other countries were to blame.

Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac polling analyst, commented on the findings, highlighting the paradoxical nature of these results. He pointed out that the age group which is most actively engaged with social media is simultaneously the most critical of its divisive impact. This observation underscores a growing awareness and critique of social media’s role in society, particularly among its most frequent users.

This criticism is not without basis, as evidenced by recent legal actions against major social media companies. A coalition of 33 attorneys general from various states, representing both political parties, have filed lawsuits against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. These lawsuits allege that Meta knowingly implemented features that harm the mental health of younger users. This legal action signifies a significant step in the efforts to hold social media companies accountable for their impact on society, particularly on the younger generation.

The survey’s findings and the subsequent legal actions highlight a critical juncture in the relationship between society and social media platforms. As these platforms continue to permeate everyday life, their influence on societal dynamics, especially among young people, is becoming an increasingly pressing issue. The results from the Quinnipiac University survey serve as a stark reminder of the need for greater scrutiny and regulation of social media, to mitigate its divisive effects and protect the well-being of its users.

