Your Phone Might Be Doing This Now

Google deploys AI to protect Android users from trillion-dollar mobile scam industry, putting control of personal security back in users’ hands.

Quick Takes

Google’s new AI-powered tools analyze messages and calls in real-time to detect scam attempts without compromising privacy

Scammers increasingly use AI and sophisticated techniques, costing mobile users over $1 trillion annually worldwide

Message protection is enabled by default while call protection requires manual activation on compatible devices

All protection features process data on-device only, ensuring conversations remain private and secure

Google Fights Back Against Sophisticated Scams

In response to increasingly advanced mobile scams targeting Android users, Google has unveiled a suite of AI-powered security features designed to protect users from financial harm and privacy violations. These new tools specifically target “conversational scams,” which often begin innocuously before evolving into dangerous situations where scammers attempt to steal money or personal information. With scammers now leveraging cutting-edge technologies including generative AI, the financial impact has become staggering, with global losses exceeding $1 trillion annually.

“To better protect users, we invested in new, intelligent AI models capable of detecting suspicious patterns and delivering real-time warnings over the course of a conversation, all while prioritizing user privacy,” said Google in their announcement of the new features.

The rollout includes enhanced protection for Google Messages and a new call protection feature, both utilizing on-device AI to analyze communications without sending content to Google’s servers. The message protection feature, enabled by default, scans SMS, MMS, and RCS messages for suspicious content, alerting users to potential scams. The company reports that Google Messages already protects users from an astounding 2 billion suspicious messages monthly, highlighting the scale of the problem.

Real-Time Call Protection For High-Risk Conversations

The call protection feature may prove even more valuable for many users as it works in real-time during phone conversations. Initially available for English-speaking Pixel 9+ users in the United States, the system listens for common scam patterns and immediately alerts users when it detects suspicious behavior. Unlike the message protection, call scam detection is disabled by default and must be activated through the Phone app settings, giving users control over when their calls are monitored.

“If a caller tries to get you to provide payment via gift cards to complete a delivery, scam detection will alert you through audio and haptic notifications and display a warning on your phone that the call may be a scam,” explained Google in their announcement of the feature.

For those concerned about privacy, Google has implemented several safeguards. When enabled, the call scam detection feature announces itself with a beep at the start of calls, ensuring all parties know the feature is active. Furthermore, the system doesn’t activate during calls with saved contacts, focusing instead on communication with unknown numbers where scams are most likely to originate. The technology processes all audio ephemerally on the device, meaning no recordings are stored or sent to Google.

Privacy-First Approach To Protection

In developing these features, Google emphasized building security that respects user privacy by utilizing the Private Compute Core on Android devices. This allows sophisticated AI models to run locally rather than sending potentially sensitive conversations to external servers. The company partnered with financial institutions to understand common scam patterns, creating models that effectively flag suspicious activities while keeping personal data secure and private.

“We’re excited to bring users new, AI-powered protections, available only on Android, designed with privacy top of mind to help safeguard them from the rise in sophisticated and harmful scams targeting all mobile users. Scam Detection leverages the power of on-device AI to provide helpful real-time warnings, all while ensuring your conversations stay private to you. Most importantly, users are always in control – they can turn off Scam Detection at any time in their settings,” said Eugene Liderman.

For those concerned about increasing scam attempts, security experts recommend supplementing Google’s protections with additional measures. These include using robust antivirus software, enabling two-factor authentication on accounts, regularly updating device software, employing strong unique passwords, and being vigilant about sharing personal information. Scammers increasingly use sophisticated spoofing techniques to disguise their real numbers and impersonate trusted companies, making technological safeguards like Google’s new features increasingly valuable.

Expanding Protections Against Digital Threats

Beyond the new messaging and call protections, Google has also enhanced its Google Play Protect system to provide real-time alerts for harmful applications, with special focus on detecting stalkerware and other malicious software. These comprehensive security improvements reflect Google’s response to the evolving threat landscape, where traditional security measures often fail to catch sophisticated social engineering attacks that target human psychology rather than technical vulnerabilities.

“User safety is at the heart of everything we do at Google.”

The initial rollout of these new security features is focused on English-speaking users in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, with plans to expand to additional countries and languages in the future. For Android users in these regions, the message protection feature is already active by default, while those with compatible Pixel devices can manually enable the call protection feature through their phone settings. The combination of these AI-powered tools represents a significant advancement in protecting mobile users from increasingly sophisticated digital threats.