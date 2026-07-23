One Temporary Address, One Felony Charge

A Florida town manager contender landed back in jail after deputies said she failed a basic, 48-hour registry rule tied to a short RV stay.

Story Snapshot

Deputies arrested April Watson in a targeted registry-compliance roundup in Santa Rosa County.

An arrest report links her to an unreported stay at Splash RV Resort from May to June 5.

Florida requires registered offenders to report any temporary residence within 48 hours, in person.

Watson’s earlier conviction stems from sex with students in 2007, which put her on the registry.

What deputies say happened, and why this case moved fast

Santa Rosa County deputies said they conducted a “sex offender registry violation roundup” to catch people who were not updating required information. They arrested April Watson during the sweep and booked her on a felony registry charge. Reports say an investigator learned Watson stayed at Splash RV Resort, 8500 Welcome Church Road in Milton, and confirmed a stay from May into June 5. That stay matters because Florida law treats even short, temporary residences as reportable within 48 hours.

Florida’s registry instructions leave little wiggle room. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says registrants must report the address, location, description, and dates of any current or known future temporary residence. They must do this in person within 48 hours of establishing or maintaining that residence. Florida also requires updates for home address, employment, and vehicles. Prosecutors often charge failures as felonies, which can mean jail time and years of fallout if a court finds a knowing and willful violation.

The verified RV stay, and the hole in the public record

Coverage quotes an arrest report saying an investigator verified Watson’s stay through the RV resort. The exact affidavit, logs, and receipts are not public in full. That gap prevents a clean view of how deputies proved the dates, whether Watson had notice, or whether she tried to report but missed a step. The roundup frame is clear and loud. The paperwork behind intent and timing is quiet for now. That silence can favor the arrest narrative in the short run.

Watson’s background raises stakes. Reports say she served 12 months in prison after sex with high school students in 2007, which placed her on the registry. She recently surfaced as a candidate for town manager in Jay, Florida. That mix—past sex offenses plus a public job bid—draws bright lights. It also tempts headlines to fuse two separate issues: her old crimes and this new, narrower claim about a temporary address update. Voters deserve both facts in focus, not blurred into one.

How Florida enforces registry rules, and what usually decides cases

Florida sees many arrests for registration violations, often from targeted sweeps. The government treats misses on addresses, work sites, and vehicles as serious. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement requires fast, in-person updates for each change or temporary stay. Courts then look at knowledge and timing. Did the person know the rule? Did they get a warning? Was the deadline clear? Those details often decide guilt or an acquittal, not the headline arrest itself.

😡Florida Municipal Employee Suspended after Felony Sex Offender Registry Arrest😡

April Watson, the operations manager and interim town manager candidate for the Town of Jay, Florida, was suspended with pay following a felony sex offender registry arrest. She was taken into… pic.twitter.com/SSrn2eNqHv — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) July 22, 2026

State oversight data shows a telling split: arrests for registration violations have surged over the last decade, while conviction rates have not kept pace. That gap suggests many cases break down when prosecutors try to prove knowledge and willfulness in court. The arrest sends a message. The evidence must still meet the standard. That is the due-process balance conservatives expect—clear rules, even-handed enforcement, and proof beyond a reasonable doubt before the state brands someone a felon again.

What to watch next: paper, proof, and plain answers

The key documents will answer the big questions. The probable-cause affidavit should show dates, verification steps, and how deputies tied Watson to a “residence,” not a casual visit. Registry records should show her signed acknowledgments and any past warnings about temporary stays. If the state produces resort logs, payment records, and a tight timeline, the case looks strong. If those items are thin, late, or unclear, defense counsel will likely press the knowledge-and-timing gap.

The sheriff’s office framed the arrest as part of a routine check on people who fall out of compliance. That is a fair goal that protects communities when done by the book. The rule here is also plain: report a temporary residence within 48 hours, in person. The open question is whether the state can prove Watson knew and skipped that duty for the dates claimed. Until the affidavit and registry forms land, the charge is clear, but the verdict is not.

Sources:

nypost.com, cbs12.com, ethics.state.fl.us

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