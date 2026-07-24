Overstay Claim Sparks Airport Chaos

A Southwest flight attendant was arrested by immigration agents at work in Nashville, and the clash over his status exposes how messy, confusing, and political modern immigration enforcement has really become.

Story Snapshot

ICE says flight attendant Lorenzo Thompson overstayed a six-month visa after entering in 2021.

Union leaders and supporters say he was following legal steps toward citizenship and had work permission.

The arrest happened while he was on duty at Nashville International Airport, shocking coworkers and travelers.

The case shows how one federal claim can define a person’s life story before any records surface.

A flight attendant arrested at work in Nashville

On July 14, federal immigration agents walked onto the job site of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant and took him into custody at Nashville International Airport. The man they arrested was Lorenzo “Enzo” Thompson, a Jamaican citizen who worked for Southwest Airlines as a flight attendant. Reports say the arrest happened while he was working, meaning agents waited for his plane to land and then detained him at the airport, not at home or at a border crossing. That detail alone turned a routine flight into a public flashpoint about immigration, work, and federal power.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told reporters that Thompson entered the United States on April 17, 2021, on a visa that allowed him to stay six months, until October 16, 2021. ICE claims he “overstayed his visa and failed to depart,” and now calls him an undocumented immigrant. The agency says he will remain in ICE custody while his immigration case moves forward. In plain terms, ICE’s public story is simple: he had a deadline, he stayed past it, and that is why he was arrested.

Union support and a very different picture

The union that represents Southwest flight attendants, Transport Workers Union Local 556, quickly stepped in after the arrest. Union leaders confirmed he was a member and said they were in touch with his family and attorney. The Labor Council for Latin American Advancement went further, saying Thompson “was following every legal step toward citizenship,” had a valid work visa, and had no criminal record. Supporters launched a fundraiser to pay for his legal fight, signaling they do not see him as a hidden lawbreaker, but as someone caught mid-process in a system that is hard to navigate and easy to misunderstand.

Here is the tension: ICE speaks in the black-and-white language of an expired date, while his supporters talk in the softer but very real language of paperwork in motion, pending status, and long paths to citizenship. One friend told CBS Texas that Thompson had a pending asylum case. That claim fits what happens in many immigration stories, where people file asylum or other applications after their first permission ends. But right now, no public records confirm such a case, and no attorney on the record has produced filings that prove a pending asylum application at the time of his arrest. The gap between what supporters say and what is documented is where public doubt and political spin grow.

What we know, what we don’t, and why it matters

From ICE’s side, the facts are narrow and clear: they list his entry date, his visa end date, and their conclusion that he overstayed. From his supporters’ side, the picture has more color but fewer hard documents available to the public. They say he had a valid work visa and was on a legal path to citizenship. They insist he was not a criminal and was doing everything the system asked of him. For Americans who value law and order, the obvious question is simple: did he have legal permission to live and work here on July 14 or not?

Today, no story in the public record shows his work card, his immigration filing receipts, or a court docket proving a pending asylum case. That does not mean those records do not exist; it means we have not seen them. At the same time, the only detailed timeline in the record comes from ICE, and it cuts against the union’s claims. A common-sense, conservative view insists on one thing: the answer should come from actual documents, not from press statements or feelings about immigration. Until those records surface, many people will lean toward ICE’s version because it is specific and official, even though it has not been tested in court.

A broader pattern of confusion and power

This case is not happening in a vacuum. In Nashville this year, a journalist seeking asylum was also detained by immigration agents, and her attorneys blamed confusion over appointments and paperwork. In case after case, the same pattern shows up: ICE offers a short legal reason for a detention, while supporters describe complex, pending efforts to follow the law. The agency controls the first story because it controls the files and the handcuffs. The person in custody may have a stack of forms and notices, but those rarely appear on the nightly news the same day.

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant was detained by ICE at Nashville International Airport.

Is no one gonna talk about the fact that it’s been almost 6 years since his papers expired?

How is Southwest legally employing somebody without the proper documentation?

There’s… pic.twitter.com/5Uy8HwMBpt — DieselBabe🌟 (@DieselBABE20) July 24, 2026

For many readers, especially those who back strong borders and clear rules, the instinct is to side with ICE: visas have dates, and rules are rules. At the same time, conservatives also value fairness, due process, and honest government. Those values cut the other way if an arrest happens while a person is using legal channels that the government itself designed. The smart approach is not to defend every arrest or every migrant on emotion, but to demand evidence: visa records, court dockets, work cards, and sworn statements that can be checked. Thompson’s case at Nashville International Airport is a live test of that standard. It will show whether our immigration system can separate rumor from record, activism from law, and paperwork confusion from true defiance of American rules.

Sources:

facebook.com, whmi.com, wfaa.com, instagram.com, cbsnews.com, noticias.foxnews.com, reuters.com

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