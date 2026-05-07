$5 Million FEMA Heist — Democrats Protect Their Own

A Florida Republican congressman is forcing a House floor vote to expel a Democrat accused of laundering $5 million in stolen FEMA disaster relief funds into her congressional campaign, marking a rare accountability push that Democrats are already blocking despite damning ethics findings.

Story Snapshot

Rep. Greg Steube files privileged resolution to expel Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick following a 59-page House Ethics report detailing substantial evidence of over two dozen financial crimes

Ethics probe found Cherfilus-McCormick’s family business received $5 million FEMA overpayment for COVID vaccine staffing, then allegedly laundered funds into her 2022 campaign instead of returning taxpayer money

Democrat leadership already pledging to block expulsion despite federal indictment, prioritizing party loyalty over accountability and calling legitimate ethics concerns unconstitutional

Expulsion requires two-thirds House vote, making success unlikely without roughly 80 Democrats crossing party lines to uphold ethical standards

Ethics Report Exposes Alleged FEMA Fraud Scheme

The House Ethics Committee released a comprehensive 59-page report on January 29, 2026, documenting substantial evidence that Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick orchestrated a scheme involving stolen federal disaster relief funds. The investigation, spanning both the 118th and 119th Congresses, included 12 meetings, 59 subpoenas, over 33,000 documents, and 28 witness interviews. The report details how her family’s Trinity Health Care Services received approximately $5 million in FEMA overpayments for COVID-19 vaccine site staffing in July 2021, which prosecutors allege was laundered into her successful 2022 congressional campaign rather than returned to taxpayers.

Republican Lawmaker Forces Accountability Vote

Rep. Greg Steube announced plans to introduce H.Res. 901, a privileged resolution that compels a House floor vote on Cherfilus-McCormick’s expulsion when Congress returns in early February 2026. This procedural maneuver bypasses typical committee delays and forces representatives to go on record. Steube emphasized the gravity of the findings, stating the Ethics Committee detailed more than two dozen serious financial crimes. The move represents appropriate use of congressional authority to maintain institutional integrity, particularly when a member faces both federal criminal charges and bipartisan ethics findings documenting substantial evidence of wrongdoing.

Democrat Leadership Blocks Accountability Effort

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries immediately announced Democratic opposition on January 30, declaring the expulsion effort “lacks basis in law, fact, or Constitution” and predicting it will fail. This response epitomizes the partisan double standard frustrating Americans who watched Democrats aggressively pursue the expulsion of Republican George Santos in December 2023 for similar financial misconduct. Jeffries invoked “due process” and “presumption of innocence” despite the extensive bipartisan Ethics investigation and federal indictment handed down in November 2025. His stance effectively guarantees the resolution’s failure, as Republicans need approximately 80 Democratic votes to reach the constitutionally required two-thirds majority for expulsion under Article I, Section 5.

Constitutional Standards Versus Partisan Protection

The allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick represent a fundamental betrayal of public trust involving disaster relief funds intended for pandemic response. She was indicted on charges of conspiracy, theft of government funds, and money laundering after allegedly diverting taxpayer money meant for COVID-19 vaccine staffing into her political campaign. Despite pleading not guilty, the bipartisan Ethics subcommittee found substantial evidence supporting these criminal violations. The contrast with Democrats’ treatment of Santos exposes blatant hypocrisy. While Republicans joined Democrats to expel Santos over fabrications and financial crimes, Democrats now circle wagons around Cherfilus-McCormick despite comparable allegations involving stolen federal disaster funds.

Rep. Greg Steube Moves to Expel Democrat Sheila Cherfilus McCormick Following Ethics Probe

https://t.co/t5TwT5Nr7h — Townhall Updates (@TownhallUpdates) January 30, 2026

The March 2026 full Ethics Committee review will provide additional fact-finding, but Jeffries’ preemptive opposition signals Democrats prioritize party loyalty over accountability. Cherfilus-McCormick represents Florida’s 20th District, a Democratic stronghold she won in a 2022 special election following Rep. Alcee Hastings’ death. Her constituents in Broward and Palm Beach counties deserve representation free from credible allegations of stealing disaster relief money. This case underscores why conservative voters demand equal application of ethical standards regardless of party affiliation, and why the constitutional framers established high thresholds for expulsion to prevent partisan abuse while enabling removal of genuinely corrupt members.

Sources:

Republican to force vote on expelling Cherfilus-McCormick – Axios

GOP lawmaker seeks expulsion of Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus – Washington Times

Jeffries on Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick expulsion effort – Axios

H.Res. 901 – 119th Congress – Congress.gov