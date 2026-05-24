conservativefreepress.com — As Russia threatens “systematic” new strikes on Kyiv and orders foreigners out, the war’s most dangerous missiles are turning Ukraine’s capital into a test of Western resolve and credibility.

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Russia vows further large-scale strikes on Kyiv and warns foreign citizens and diplomats to leave the city immediately.

Moscow claims its massive missile barrages, including hypersonic Oreshnik launches, are “retaliation” for Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. [2]

Ukraine denies targeting civilians and says it is striking military and logistics sites, while preparing air defenses for more Russian attacks. [1] [4]

Years of Russian targeting of Ukrainian infrastructure show a pattern of escalation and pressure on the West, not isolated “retaliation.”[5]

Russia’s New Threat: More Strikes on Kyiv and a Warning to Foreigners

Russian officials are now publicly warning that more “systematic strikes” are coming against Kyiv, including against what they call Ukrainian “decision-making centers,” and urging foreign citizens and diplomats to leave the capital for their own safety.[2][4] Recent barrages already saw Russia launch hundreds of drones and missiles, including the nuclear-capable Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, in one of the heaviest attacks on Kyiv since the full-scale invasion began.[2][4] The message from Moscow is clear: expect more destruction, and do not count on immunity just because you hold a foreign passport.

The United States Embassy in Kyiv has echoed the seriousness of the situation by issuing a severe alert warning American citizens that a “potentially significant air attack” could occur at any time within a short window, urging them to be ready to shelter immediately if air raid sirens sound.[1] Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing intelligence from American and European partners, has publicly warned that Russia is preparing another combined strike on Ukrainian territory, including Kyiv, potentially using Oreshnik missiles as part of a larger mix of weapons.[1][4] Ukraine says its air defenses are on high alert and pledges to respond “fully and justly” to every Russian strike.[1]

Retaliation Narrative: Moscow’s Justification Versus Kyiv’s Denial

The Kremlin insists these attacks are justified retaliation for what it labels Ukrainian “terrorist” strikes on civilian facilities in Russian territory and in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine.[2][5] Russia’s Defense Ministry has described recent overnight barrages as “massive” and claims all designated targets were hit, presenting the operations as a measured response to Ukrainian actions.[2] Dmitry Medvedev and other senior Russian figures have amplified this line, tying hypersonic missile launches and wide-area strikes to Ukrainian long-range attacks on Russian oil depots, infrastructure, and rear-area logistics hubs.[2] This framing aims to recast offensive escalation as defensive payback.

Ukraine flatly rejects Moscow’s description, arguing that its long-range operations focus on military headquarters, drone and missile facilities, and key logistics nodes used to sustain Russia’s invasion.[1][3][5] Ukrainian statements after previous incidents in occupied eastern Ukraine emphasized that they hit a Russian military target in territory Russia is illegally occupying, not a civilian dormitory as the Kremlin claimed.[5] Kyiv also maintains that, unlike Russia’s citywide barrages, it does not set out to terrorize civilian populations across the border.[1] International partners have repeatedly criticized Russia’s pattern of striking residential buildings and critical infrastructure far from the front lines, calling Moscow’s justification narrative unconvincing.[2]

A Pattern of Escalation: Hypersonic Missiles and Infrastructure Attacks

This latest standoff fits a broader pattern that has emerged since 2022: Russia uses waves of missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities, including energy and civilian infrastructure, then brands them as retaliation for specific Ukrainian actions.[5] From the October 2022 nationwide grid strikes that hit power plants and substations across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, to the June 2025 assault with more than four hundred munitions fired at the capital region, Moscow has repeatedly attempted to break Ukraine’s resilience by turning off the lights and shattering apartment blocks.[5] These operations go well beyond narrow military targets and look more like coercive pressure against the entire society.

🚨 BREAKING: 🇷🇺 Russia is urging foreign citizens and diplomats to leave Kyiv immediately, warning that more strikes are coming. pic.twitter.com/614F0cUovr — The Current Sphere (@current_sphere) May 25, 2026

The introduction and repeated use of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile raises the stakes further, because the missile is reportedly nuclear-capable and designed to defeat modern air defenses through high speed and maneuverability.[2][4] Ukrainian air force reports say Russia has now used Oreshnik in several large-scale assaults on Kyiv, including attacks that killed at least four people and injured dozens across multiple districts.[2] Western analysts and officials view such strikes not only as battlefield moves but also as messages to NATO and the United States, demonstrating that Moscow is prepared to escalate technologically and geographically if it believes the West is enabling deeper Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil. For American conservatives, the concern is that years of mixed signals and half-measures from prior administrations left deterrence eroded, forcing the current Trump administration to manage a far more dangerous escalation ladder while safeguarding U.S. interests and avoiding direct war.

Sources:

[1] Web – Russia launches heavy missile strikes on Kyiv after …

[2] YouTube – Russia hits Kyiv with hypersonic missile in massive assault

[3] YouTube – Kyiv region ‘hit by high-speed Oreshnik missile’ after Putin …

[4] YouTube – Russia uses Oreshnik missile on Kyiv in one of the largest …

[5] YouTube – Putin threatens response after deadly strike in Russian- …

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