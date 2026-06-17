Bessent SHREDS The New York Times

A sharp critique of media bias surfaces, as the Trump administration challenges The New York Times’ narrative on the President’s health.

Story Highlights

Scott Bessent rebukes The New York Times’ coverage of Trump’s health at their own event.

Bessent contrasts media scrutiny of Trump with lack of coverage on Biden’s health during his term.

Trump’s nine Cabinet meetings since January 2025 cited as evidence of active leadership.

Conservative media amplifies Bessent’s critique, questioning mainstream media credibility.

Scott Bessent’s Challenge to The New York Times

On December 3, 2025, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a scathing critique of The New York Times at their DealBook Summit in New York City. Bessent confronted the newspaper’s journalist, Andrew Ross Sorkin, accusing the publication of biased reporting on President Trump’s health. This confrontation took place at a high-profile event, amplifying its impact and visibility.

Bessent argued that the media outlet scrutinized Trump’s health while neglecting to adequately cover former President Joe Biden’s documented decline during his administration. Bessent described the Times’ coverage as “a hundred percent fake,” emphasizing a perceived double standard in media reporting.

Bessent highlighted that Trump held a three-hour Cabinet meeting on December 2, 2025, as evidence of the president’s engagement and mental acuity. This was presented in stark contrast to Biden’s ten-month period without Cabinet meetings, a fact that Bessent claims was underreported by the media.

Tension Between the Trump Administration and Mainstream Media

The tension between the Trump administration and The New York Times is not new. It dates back to Trump’s first presidency, when he frequently criticized the paper as “fake news.” The health narrative emerged as part of legitimate journalistic inquiry into presidential fitness, which gained prominence during the 2024 election cycle. The Times’ reporting on Trump’s health attempts to apply similar scrutiny to the current president.

Bessent’s critique also reflects a broader pattern of Trump administration officials challenging media narratives. However, his specific comparison of Cabinet meeting frequency represents a more data-driven approach to media criticism than typical Trump-era disputes.

Impact on Media Credibility and Public Perception

The confrontation at the DealBook Summit has significant implications for media credibility and public perception. It reinforces conservative narratives about mainstream media bias, potentially eroding The New York Times’ credibility among Trump supporters. The incident reignites discussions about media double standards, particularly in how presidential fitness is covered.

For the Trump administration, the confrontation provides a high-profile moment to counter health-related criticism. Conservative media outlets, such as RedState and others, have amplified Bessent’s critique, framing it as a victory against the “liberal media.”

Bessent’s prediction that the Times will no longer be “the paper of record” within 20-50 years underscores broader concerns about the future relevance of legacy media institutions. The incident demonstrates the administration’s capacity to shape narratives through high-profile public statements, reinforcing the adversarial relationship between the Trump administration and traditional media institutions.

Sources:

Mic Drop: Scott Bessent Demolishes Media to Their Faces Over Narrative About Trump’s Health

Scott Bessent Rips NYT for Alleged Trump’s Fake Health Report

Bessent Health Care Announcement on Obamacare Price Hikes

Bessent Formal White House Health Care Proposal Shutdown

Scott Bessent Blasts York Times