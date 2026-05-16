Black Tactical Jet Skis Hit Border

After years of chaos at the border, the Coast Guard is testing all-black “tactical” jet skis to chase smugglers and respond faster where big cutters can’t go.

Story Snapshot

The U.S. Coast Guard has introduced “tactical personal watercraft” as part of Southwest Border security efforts, with training documented offshore near San Diego in mid-January 2026.

The platform targets shallow-water and near-shore gaps where larger vessels struggle, supporting interdiction, coastal insertion, and rescue missions.

The effort is tied to Force Design 2028 modernization and the Coast Guard’s rapid testing office, CG-RAPTOR, which was publicly discussed in January 2026 after about 150 days of activity.

Officials have not released key operational details, including how many craft exist, how widely they’re deployed, or whether the program is fully fielded versus still in evaluation.

San Diego Training Shows a New Tool for a Familiar Problem

Coast Guard personnel trained on tactical jet skis offshore San Diego on January 14–15, 2026, practicing formation movement, high-speed maneuvers, and beach-style coastal insertions in rough conditions. The service described the craft as “tactical personal watercraft,” emphasizing they are not standard recreational models. The Coast Guard also framed the program as part of “newly implemented efforts” to increase security along the Southwest Border, underscoring that maritime routes remain a real pressure point.

The Coast Guard is now using ‘tactical’ jet skis https://t.co/4iqtLJcvNT — Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) February 9, 2026

San Diego is a logical proving ground because it sits near high-traffic coastal corridors and complicated near-shore water where speed matters more than size. Jet skis can operate closer to shore, move quickly through shallow areas, and potentially pursue targets that would be hard to reach with a larger cutter. That doesn’t “solve” border enforcement by itself, but it signals an attempt to close gaps that smugglers exploit when they assume the U.S. can’t respond fast enough.

Why Jet Skis Fit Border Interdiction—and Rescue—Better Than Politics

Available reporting emphasizes three mission sets: interdiction training aimed at drugs and contraband, coastal insertion drills, and life-saving rescue operations. That blend matters because the Coast Guard is not a single-mission service; it is expected to enforce laws and save lives in the same waters, often on short notice. A small, fast platform can help bridge those demands by getting trained crews to the scene rapidly when minutes—not talking points—decide outcomes.

Outside the U.S., modified military jet skis are not new, and the Coast Guard’s move fits a broader pattern of smaller, more agile maritime platforms. Reporting notes that Navy Special Warfare has used personal watercraft for years, providing precedent that the concept can work when paired with the right training and tactics. Other countries, including Iran and Russia, have fielded similar craft, though the U.S. emphasis described in coverage centers on enforcement and rescue rather than offensive combat roles.

Force Design 2028 and CG-RAPTOR: Fast Testing, Limited Transparency

The jet ski initiative is tied to Force Design 2028, the Coast Guard’s modernization plan covering vehicles, uncrewed systems, and emerging technology. It also sits under the Coast Guard’s Office of Rapid Response and Prototyping, known as CG-RAPTOR, described as an accelerator intended to move ideas from testing to usable capability faster than traditional procurement cycles. In practical terms, that can be a win for taxpayers if it avoids waste and focuses spending on what works.

At the same time, public information remains thin. Reporting notes the Coast Guard declined to provide certain deployment details, and sources do not clearly state whether the craft are fully fielded or still primarily in prototype and evaluation stages. Basic questions remain unanswered: how many were purchased, what modifications were added beyond the “tactical” label, what unit coverage looks like, and how effectiveness will be measured. Until those facts are public, claims about results should be treated cautiously.

Recruiting Buzz vs. Measurable Results—What We Can Confirm

The Coast Guard’s public messaging has leaned into the cultural angle, even using a lighthearted jet-ski slogan that clearly aims at recruiting and morale. Separate reporting notes the service brought in the most new active-duty enlisted members since 1991 during fiscal year 2025, but available information does not prove the jet ski program caused that outcome. What can be confirmed is timing: the modernization push and its public visibility coincided with a strong recruiting year.

For voters who watched the prior administration downplay enforcement while communities absorbed the fallout, the key point is practical: the Coast Guard is building tools for real-world border conditions, especially where geography gives criminals an edge. Jet skis won’t replace cutters, aircraft, or intelligence work, and no source provides interdiction metrics yet. But as a focused capability for shallow-water response, the program reflects a government function most Americans agree on—enforcing the law.

Sources:

The US Coast Guard’s Newest Weapon in Border Security: Jet Skis

The US Coast Guard’s Newest Weapon in Border Security: Jet Skis

Coast Guard tactical jet skis

Coast Guard jet skis

Freedom Shield (video page)

IFC Videos (video page)

US Coast Guard conducts jet ski training offshore San Diego

Dover AFB video page (videoid 993671)