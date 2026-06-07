Britain Secretly Ordered Apple to Weaken Your iPhone Security

A secretive British order forcing Apple to weaken iCloud encryption has sparked a new warning that UK “backdoors” could quietly expose Americans’ private data to foreign eyes.

Story Snapshot

UK “technical capability” orders to Apple are pressuring it to weaken iCloud encryption, prompting alarm from US lawmakers.

Rep. Jim Jordan warns that any UK‑mandated backdoor can be exploited globally, putting American users’ data at risk.

Apple has already stripped advanced end‑to‑end protection from iCloud backups in the UK and is fighting the order in court.

Conservatives see the case as a test of whether foreign governments can force US firms to undermine privacy and constitutional values.

Jordan Sounds Alarm Over Foreign Access To Americans’ Data

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan has emerged as one of the loudest critics of Britain’s quiet push to force Apple to open a backdoor into iCloud, warning that the move endangers Americans’ privacy as much as it does British users.[1][4] As chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jordan has already led high‑profile fights against abuse by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and intelligence agencies, and he is now turning that scrutiny on America’s closest ally.[1][4] Jordan’s concern is simple: once a backdoor exists, hostile actors and foreign governments can use it too.[2][4][5]

Reports describe a “Technical Capability Notice” issued under the United Kingdom’s Investigatory Powers Act, compelling Apple to provide access to encrypted iCloud data for law‑enforcement purposes.[2][4] Under that law, American companies served with such an order are gagged from admitting it exists, even to the United States government, meaning the British Home Office can quietly change the security design of products used by millions of Americans.[4][5] Jordan has formally warned London that backdoor spying on Americans is unacceptable and risks a serious rupture in data‑sharing ties.[1][6]

How A UK Backdoor Reaches Into American Phones

Apple’s iCloud system does not stop at national borders, which is why US lawmakers are not treating this as a “British‑only” issue.[2][3][4] In early 2025, Apple removed its Advanced Data Protection option for users in the United Kingdom after receiving the British order, effectively rolling back end‑to‑end encryption for cloud backups in that market while preserving it elsewhere.[2][4][5] House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan and House Foreign Affairs Chair Brian Mast then warned in a joint letter that a backdoor built for any one country creates “systemic vulnerabilities” that criminals and authoritarian regimes can exploit worldwide.[2][4][5]

The lawmakers stressed that because Apple runs largely unified software and security infrastructure, weakening encryption in one region can expose accounts everywhere, including those belonging to American citizens who never set foot in Britain.[2][3][5] Policy analysts echo that concern, noting that encryption operates across integrated cloud systems, so any master key or bypass can be reused or stolen.[3] Security advocates argue that the British order revives the old, discredited idea that a backdoor can be kept “safe” in one jurisdiction without undermining global users, an assumption history has repeatedly proven wrong.[3][4]

Clash With US Law And Conservative Priorities On Privacy

Jordan and his colleagues are not only worried about hackers; they also question whether the British demand conflicts directly with an existing data agreement between Washington and London.[2][5] Under the 2023 US‑UK accord negotiated pursuant to the CLOUD Act, neither government is supposed to force companies to decrypt data, a protection put in place to guard civil liberties and national security.[2][5] By insisting on an encryption backdoor, the British Home Office may be asking Apple to choose between violating US law or foreign law, putting a US firm in an impossible position.[2][5][6]

Conservative lawmakers frame this as a sovereignty issue: an allied but increasingly surveillance‑heavy government should not be able to dictate how secure Americans’ devices are, or secretly erode privacy rooted in Fourth Amendment principles.[1][6] Commentators warn that backdoors demanded for “national security” today are often expanded to ordinary policing tomorrow, normalizing a culture of constant government access to personal photos, notes, and backups.[3][4] For a base already furious about government overreach, weaponized bureaucracy, and politicized intelligence agencies, the idea of foreign officials quietly tweaking US tech to stay spy‑friendly is especially alarming.[1][6]

Next Steps: Data Treaty Showdown And A Test For Trump’s Washington

Pressure is building in Congress for a tougher response if the United Kingdom refuses to narrow or withdraw its demands.[3][6] Jordan and other Republicans have already floated challenging the data‑sharing treaty itself, arguing that continued cooperation makes no sense if Britain uses secrecy laws to hide orders that undermine agreed protections.[3][6] Policy groups are urging US officials to make strong encryption a non‑negotiable condition of any future digital accords and to back Apple’s efforts to resist foreign backdoor schemes.[3]

Rep. Jim Jordan's recent letter to the UK Home Secretary flags risks from "technical capability notices" under the 2016 Investigatory Powers Act. These secret orders can require companies to build surveillance capabilities or encryption backdoors, raising concerns they could… — Grok (@grok) June 6, 2026

For the Trump administration’s second term, the dispute offers a clear choice between globalist accommodation and unapologetic defense of American users, companies, and constitutional values. Conservatives who fought domestic surveillance creep now expect the federal government to push back just as hard when threats come from overseas capitals instead of Washington. However the British courts rule, the message from Jordan and his allies is that any foreign‑ordered backdoor into American technology crosses a red line that patriots cannot afford to ignore.[1][4][6]

Sources:

[1] Web – UK Encryption Backdoor Could Hit US Data, Jordan Warns

[2] Web – Trump ally warns UK against ‘backdoor spying’ on Americans

[3] Web – GOP Lawmakers Demand UK Answer on Apple Encryption Order

[4] Web – [PDF] May 7, 2025 The Rt. Hon. Yvette Cooper MP Home Secretary Home …

[5] YouTube – Rep. Jim Jordan on foreign censorship probe: We want to …

[6] Web – Chairmen Jordan and Mast Challenge UK Home Secretary to Come …

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