Clintons DEFY Congress — Epstein Bombshell Explodes

Bill and Hillary Clinton brazenly defied congressional subpoenas to testify about Jeffrey Epstein connections, escalating their battle with House Republicans and risking contempt of Congress charges that could finally hold these political elites accountable.

Story Highlights

Clintons refused January 13-14 depositions despite bipartisan subpoena approval, claiming partisan witch hunt

Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane 26+ times between 2002-2003 for Clinton Foundation activities

House Oversight Chairman James Comer announces contempt proceedings after months of delays and legal challenges

Trump administration oversight finally pushes accountability after years of elite protection under previous leadership

Clinton Defiance Marks Unprecedented Congressional Challenge

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton delivered a stunning rebuke to congressional oversight on January 13, 2026, when they formally refused to comply with House Oversight Committee subpoenas regarding Jeffrey Epstein investigations. Bill Clinton skipped his scheduled deposition entirely, while both Clintons sent defiant letters to Chairman James Comer declaring the subpoenas politically motivated and unenforceable. This represents the first time such high-profile former officials have openly defied congressional subpoenas in an Epstein-related probe, setting a dangerous precedent for elite accountability.

Epstein Connections Fuel Republican Investigation

The House probe centers on Bill Clinton’s documented 26+ flights aboard Epstein’s private aircraft between 2002 and 2003 for Clinton Foundation business. While Clinton expressed regret about the association in his 2019 memoir and denied visiting Epstein’s island or having knowledge of crimes, Republicans argue his extensive contact warrants testimony about potential government failures in handling the case. Hillary Clinton maintains she had no direct contact with Epstein, yet the committee rejected her claims of irrelevance after excusing five former attorneys general who provided written certifications.

The investigation gained momentum following passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in late 2025, which mandated Justice Department disclosures about the case. Committee Republicans accuse the DOJ of non-compliance and seek to uncover how federal agencies may have protected elite figures connected to Epstein’s sex trafficking network. This aggressive oversight represents a stark contrast to the hands-off approach toward political elites under the previous administration.

Contempt Proceedings Signal New Era of Accountability

Chairman Comer announced plans for a markup vote on contempt charges following the Clintons’ no-show, emphasizing that the subpoenas received bipartisan approval. The Clintons’ legal team, led by David Kendall, had spent months challenging the subpoenas’ validity while offering only limited written responses. Their public letter accused Comer of “halting Congress for politics” and suggested Trump administration influence, but these deflections ring hollow given the committee’s bipartisan subpoena authority and legitimate oversight responsibilities.

Contempt of Congress charges, while historically rare and carrying only misdemeanor penalties, would send a powerful message that no former official stands above congressional oversight. The precedent of Steve Bannon’s 2022 contempt conviction demonstrates this administration’s willingness to enforce congressional authority against political figures who believe themselves untouchable. Patriots frustrated with decades of elite immunity should applaud this long-overdue accountability effort, regardless of political affiliations.

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After Bill Clinton fails to testify in Epstein probe, chairman threatens contempt

Clintons defy subpoena to testify in Epstein investigation, risking being held in contempt