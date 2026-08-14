Task Force Targets Baby Passport Schemes

The State Department has yanked more than 600 visas from people accused of using American hospitals as a shortcut to citizenship for their children.

Story Snapshot

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the department revoked over 600 visas in a single month as part of a birth tourism crackdown.

A new Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force reviews visa holders worldwide and works to shut down networks that profit from the practice.

The effort follows an August executive order from President Trump directing agencies to toughen enforcement against birth tourism.

Critics say the public record lacks case-by-case detail, though no one disputes the total number of revocations.

What The State Department Says It Found

Secretary Rubio announced the visa revocations as proof that a dedicated task force is working. The State Department says the group reviews visa holders across the globe, looking for signs someone traveled here just to give birth. Officials say the task force does not stop at individual travelers. It also targets the businesses and fixers who build entire operations around helping foreign nationals pull off the scheme.

The task force grew out of an executive order President Trump signed in August, which spells out exactly what counts as birth tourism. The order defines it as entering the country on a nonimmigrant visa specifically to give birth on American soil, or helping someone else do the same. That definition gives consular officers a clear target instead of a vague suspicion to chase.

The Legal Foundation Goes Back Years

This is not a brand-new legal theory. Back in 2020, the State Department first told consular officers to deny visitor visas when they believed an applicant’s main reason for traveling was to give birth here for citizenship purposes. A Senate committee later reviewed that policy and found the department’s reasoning held up. The report said such trips fall outside what a visitor visa is meant to cover, since a B visa exists for pleasure travel, not for planning a delivery date on foreign soil.

That distinction matters because birth tourism itself is not a standalone federal crime. Reporting on a related enforcement push made that point directly. No law bans the practice outright. Instead, the 2020 regulation blocks the use of tourist and business visas when the primary purpose is securing citizenship for a newborn. Enforcement hinges on proving intent, not on charging someone with a distinct offense.

Where The Skeptics Have A Point

Some coverage has raised a fair question. The public numbers from the State Department are aggregate totals. They do not include nationalities, individual case files, or details on whether any prosecutions followed the revocations. One outlet summarizing the crackdown noted this gap directly, pointing out that the department has not released that granular information. That is a legitimate ask for transparency, not evidence the crackdown itself is flawed.

It is worth remembering the difference between questioning disclosure and questioning facts. Nobody disputes that the executive order exists, that the task force was created, or that Rubio’s department reported over 600 revocations. The critique is about how much detail the public gets to see, not about whether the underlying enforcement action happened. That is an important line conservatives should hold when weighing these stories.

Why This Fits A Larger Pattern

Birthright citizenship has been a flashpoint since President Trump’s first term, when his administration first moved to close the birth tourism loophole. This new task force builds on that same foundation rather than inventing a new legal theory from scratch. The consistency across two administrations, separated by years, suggests the policy rests on more than a passing political whim.

The 2nd order targets birth tourism, directing the State Department and Homeland Security to update policies and step up enforcement. The restriction itself is not new: since Jan 2020, a consular officer may deny a B visa where the primary purpose of travel is to give birth. — Harvey Law Group (@HarveyLawGroup) August 13, 2026

Supporters of the crackdown argue that American citizenship should never be a product for sale to whoever can afford a plane ticket and a maternity ward bill. Every visa revoked under this task force, according to the department, represents a case where officers believed the traveler’s real goal was gaming the system, not visiting family or seeing the sights. That rationale lines up with a common-sense reading of what a visitor visa is supposed to be for.

The bigger fight over birthright citizenship itself remains unresolved in the courts. But this task force does not need that fight settled to keep operating. It works within existing regulation, targeting visa fraud and the networks built to exploit it, one revoked visa at a time.

Sources:

pjmedia.com, whitehouse.gov, reuters.com, immpolicytracking.org, cis.org

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