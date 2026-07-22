Florida ICE Op — Tourist Dies Running

A Mexican tourist died under the wheels of a semi-truck after running from federal immigration agents at a Florida gas station, and now his widow says he had every legal right to be in the country.

Story Snapshot

Juan Jairo Coronilla Durán, 28, was struck and killed on State Road 16 in St. Augustine, Florida, on July 14.

Florida Highway Patrol says he ran from an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at a gas station and into traffic.

His wife and a Mexican advocacy group say he was in the United States legally on a tourist visa, just two days into a trip meant to lead to work.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the operation and death, and Homeland Security Investigations is now reviewing the incident.

What Happened On State Road 16

Florida Highway Patrol says the deadly chain of events began before 7 a.m. on July 14, when four people sat in a car parked at a gas station in St. Augustine. Federal immigration agents approached the vehicle. Coronilla Durán got out and ran, crossing the busy highway on foot. A tractor-trailer struck him in the roadway, and he died at the scene.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed its officers had been conducting an operation near St. Johns County that morning. In a statement, the agency said Florida Highway Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations were looking into “an incident resulting in the death of a Mexican national,” and promised an update once the review wrapped up. As of this writing, no further findings have been released publicly.

A Tourist Visa, Not An Illegal Crossing

The detail driving outrage isn’t just that a man died. It’s who he was. Coronilla Durán’s wife, Yésica Alamilla López, says he arrived in Florida on a valid tourist visa, planning to find work during his stay, and had been in the country only days before he was killed. An Orlando nonprofit, Colectivo Árbol, backed up that account, telling reporters he held legitimate travel documents.

Mexican officials have echoed the same claim, adding pressure on U.S. authorities to explain why a man with legal status to be in the country ended up dead after fleeing an immigration stop. If confirmed through official records, that fact changes the moral weight of this story considerably. Fleeing any law enforcement encounter is a serious personal choice with real consequences, but a legal visitor running from agents is a very different situation than someone evading deportation for unlawful presence.

Family Grief And A Push For Answers

Coronilla Durán was a father of two from San Luis de la Paz, a small city in Guanajuato, Mexico. His family is now working to repatriate his remains, according to Mexican outlet Excélsior, while his widow pushes for a full explanation of what agents said and did in the moments before he ran. A woman who witnessed the crash later told local reporters she tried to help him before he died, saying he did not die alone.

Days after the crash, dozens gathered in downtown Jacksonville demanding accountability from ICE, with the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance identifying him publicly and calling for a transparent investigation. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida labeled it the third deadly ICE encounter in a single week, a claim that, if accurate, points to a troubling pattern rather than an isolated tragedy.

A Pattern Bigger Than One Encounter

This case fits a broader and uncomfortable trend. Advocacy groups and independent trackers have documented dozens of incidents nationwide where people fled from immigration agents and were then struck by vehicles, shot, or otherwise killed during the chaos of an encounter. Congressional records cite at least 32 deaths in ICE custody in 2025 alone, the highest total since 2004.

None of that history proves wrongdoing in this specific case. Running from law enforcement carries real risk, and agents did not put him in the highway’s path directly. But when legal visitors start showing up on these lists, it raises fair questions about how stops are initiated, how agents identify themselves, and whether current tactics are creating unnecessary danger for people who have broken no law.

Mexican father killed by tractor-trailer while fleeing ICE operation in Florida

"Coronilla Durán, a native of San Luis de la Paz in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato had legally entered the United States three weeks earlier on a valid tourist visa"https://t.co/S6JmofFK0N — The Historical Necessity (@BathroomReports) July 22, 2026

Homeland Security Investigations has not released a timeline of what agents said before Coronilla Durán ran, nor confirmed his visa status through official channels. Until that review concludes, his family, and the public, are left with a grieving widow’s account, a highway patrol report, and a growing list of unanswered questions about how a routine gas station stop turned fatal.

Sources:

english.elpais.com, excelsior.com.mx, facebook.com, wokv.com, substack.com, ground.news, instagram.com, justice.gov, southernborder.org, thetrace.org

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