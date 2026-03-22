Massive DOJ’s Blunder EXPOSED – Unthinkable Misstep DERAILS Prosecution

A federal judge has ruled that prosecutors wrongfully retained evidence from James Comey’s onetime lawyer/confidant Daniel Richman, sparking controversy over potential constitutional breaches.

Story Highlights

A judge ruled that evidence against Comey was wrongfully retained by prosecutors.

This development creates a significant procedural hurdle for new charges.

The decision follows the dismissal of Comey’s indictment due to an unlawfully appointed prosecutor.

Statute of limitations issues may prevent any future prosecution.

Judge Rules Against DOJ on Evidence Retention

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly has determined that prosecutors unlawfully retained digital files seized from Daniel C. Richman, former attorney to James Comey. These files were part of a previous investigation from 2019 to 2021 that concluded without charges. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is now ordered to return these files, adding a layer of complexity to any new attempts to prosecute Comey. This ruling emphasizes the importance of adhering to constitutional protections regarding unreasonable seizures.

The ruling permits the DOJ to store a single copy under court supervision, accessible only with a new warrant. This decision follows a separate federal ruling dismissing Comey’s indictment due to unlawful appointment of the special prosecutor. These events collectively raise questions about the integrity of the prosecutorial process and signal a rare confluence of appointment-clause, grand-jury, and Fourth Amendment issues.

Implications for Future Prosecution

The decision poses a major obstacle for any further prosecution of Comey. Prosecutors face challenges due to the expired statute of limitations on Comey’s alleged offenses, which expired on September 30, 2025. Legal analysts suggest that without a sustainable tolling theory, it may be impossible to refile charges. Additionally, any renewed attempts would require constitutionally sound appointments and overcoming potential suppression motions related to the previously mishandled evidence.

The defense has made significant procedural gains, including access to grand-jury transcripts and an evidence-retention ruling, weakening DOJ’s position. This case highlights ongoing concerns over prosecutorial conduct and emphasizes the judiciary’s role in checking governmental overreach.

Political and Legal Repercussions

The Comey case has profound political implications, especially given the alleged direct influence of President Trump in pursuing charges. It accentuates the tension between executive actions and judicial oversight. The dismissal of Comey’s indictment, alongside the ruling on evidence retention, underscores the judiciary’s critical function in maintaining legal standards and protecting rights against potential political misuse.

The DOJ now faces heightened scrutiny over its handling of long-retained digital evidence, which may be challenged in related cases. The judiciary continues to act as a necessary bulwark against excessive prosecutorial practices, ensuring adherence to constitutional mandates and the safeguarding of individual liberties.

Sources:

Judge says Comey evidence was wrongfully retained, creating hurdle for new charges

Prosecution of James Comey

US v. Comey