Smith’s SECRET Spying — Way BROADER Than Anyone Knew

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has revealed that former Special Counsel Jack Smith secretly obtained phone records from more than a dozen Republican lawmakers during his Trump investigation, expanding what many conservatives view as the most egregious example of weaponized government surveillance against political opponents in recent memory.

Story Snapshot

Jordan alleges Jack Smith spied on over 12 GOP lawmakers by obtaining phone records without their knowledge during Trump investigations

Congressional investigation into Smith’s methods is actively moving forward with Republican control of oversight committees

Eight senators already confirmed as surveillance targets, including Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, and Ron Johnson

House Republicans repealed law allowing senators to sue over seized records, raising accountability concerns

Smith admitted sufficient evidence existed to convict Trump, revealing political motivations behind investigations

Expanding Surveillance Revelations

Chairman Jim Jordan disclosed during Jack Smith’s January 22, 2026 testimony that the former Special Counsel’s surveillance operation extended far beyond the eight senators initially identified. Jordan’s allegations that Smith spied on more than 12 Republican lawmakers represent a significant escalation in what conservatives have long characterized as a politically motivated witch hunt. The revelation came as Smith defended his Trump investigations before the House Judiciary Committee, claiming his office “didn’t spy on anyone” despite admitting to obtaining congressional phone records without notification or consent.

Constitutional Violations and Congressional Protections

The phone record seizures raise serious constitutional questions about violations of the Speech or Debate Clause, which explicitly protects congressional lawmakers from executive branch interference in their legislative duties. Republicans argue that Smith deliberately skirted these constitutional protections by obtaining only call timing and duration data, claiming this technical distinction justified bypassing notification requirements. This interpretation fundamentally misunderstands the clause’s purpose: protecting legislators from any form of executive surveillance that could intimidate or influence their independent judgment. The Biden Justice Department’s willingness to authorize such invasive tactics against sitting members of Congress demonstrates the dangerous precedent set when prosecutorial power becomes untethered from constitutional constraints.

Politically Motivated Timeline Reveals Intent

The timing of Smith’s appointment as Special Counsel exposes the investigation’s partisan foundations. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith just three days after President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, a proximity that defies any claim of coincidence or independence. Smith’s subsequent admission that his team gathered sufficient evidence to convict Trump reveals the predetermined outcome his investigation sought from its inception. This mirrors the discredited Steele dossier tactics employed against Trump during his first term, where fabricated opposition research fueled federal surveillance. The pattern is unmistakable: when Trump threatens establishment power, federal law enforcement mobilizes to neutralize him through any means available.

Ongoing Congressional Investigation and Accountability

Jordan’s committee has signaled that investigating Smith’s methods represents a priority for Republican oversight efforts. The revelation that surveillance extended beyond eight senators to encompass more than a dozen total lawmakers suggests a systematic effort to monitor Republican congressional activity during the January 6 investigation. House Republicans’ decision to repeal the law allowing senators to sue over seized phone records compounds accountability concerns, potentially shielding Smith from civil liability while simultaneously pursuing their own investigation. President Trump has called for Smith’s prosecution, and the former Special Counsel himself admitted expecting indictment by the Trump administration, acknowledging the political nature of the entire enterprise.

Smith’s investigations collapsed after Trump’s 2024 election victory, with both cases ending without reaching a jury. His testimony revealed that prosecutors pursued these investigations knowing they could secure convictions only by preventing Trump from returning to office. This admission validates conservative arguments that the cases existed solely to interfere with the democratic process. The ongoing congressional investigation must establish clear boundaries on prosecutorial authority to prevent future administrations from weaponizing federal law enforcement against political opponents. Every American who values constitutional governance should demand accountability for surveillance operations that targeted elected representatives exercising their duties on behalf of voters.

Sources:

Takeaways from Jack Smith’s testimony to House Republicans – Deseret News

Jack Smith defends Trump investigations to House Republicans – WUSF

Jordan begins Jack Smith grilling – Politico