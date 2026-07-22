The $100,000 Debt Jubilee Explained

An economist wants the government to hand every American roughly $100,000 in new money, and use it to erase household debt overnight.

Quick Take

Economist Steve Keen proposes a “Modern Debt Jubilee” where the government creates new money and gives it equally to every citizen, debtor or not.

Debtors would be required to use their share first to pay down loans, while savers keep the cash outright.

Banks get compensated too, through special bonds, so the plan is not a simple debt cancellation that punishes lenders.

Critics, including the International Monetary Fund, warn that large-scale money creation risks inflation and shaky public trust even in narrow cases.

What The Modern Debt Jubilee Actually Proposes

Steve Keen says today’s debt crisis cannot be solved by simply forgiving loans. That would wreck bank balance sheets and reward people who borrowed to gamble on rising home and stock prices over people who saved responsibly. Instead, he wants the government to create fresh money and deposit it into every citizen’s bank account, “irrespective whether people are in debt or not”.

The twist is what happens next. Anyone carrying debt would be required to use their payout first to pay it down. Debt-free savers would keep the full amount as spendable cash. In interviews describing his forthcoming book, Keen floats a hypothetical figure near $100,000 per adult as an illustrative example of the scale involved.

Why This Is Not A Simple Debt Cancellation

Supporters are careful to separate this from old-fashioned debt forgiveness, where lenders simply eat the loss. Analysts describing the plan note that Keen’s version swaps unstable, credit-based money for money backed directly by the government, while banks receive compensation through newly created bonds rather than absorbing losses outright.

That distinction matters to conservative readers wary of bank bailouts dressed up as populist relief. If banks are made whole through bonds, taxpayers and future currency holders effectively backstop the cost instead of Wall Street. The plan does not vanish debt into thin air. It relocates who carries the risk, a detail often lost in viral headlines about “$100,000 for everyone.”

The Inflation Warning Institutions Keep Repeating

The International Monetary Fund has studied whether governments should ever finance spending directly through new money instead of taxes or borrowing. Its conclusion is blunt: such moves should stay rare, limited to countries with strong monetary credibility, low inflation, and sustainable budgets, with central banks kept independent from political pressure.

Yale Budget Lab researchers separately find that high existing debt levels already raise the risk of inflation by pushing up demand, unsettling expectations, and straining productive capacity. Layer a nationwide cash injection on top of that backdrop, and skeptics have real grounds to worry prices could spike before debts even get paid off.

A Trust Problem As Much As A Math Problem

Explainer pieces aimed at general readers put the concern in plainer terms. Trying to erase debt by printing money can quietly damage public trust in government itself, making the very crisis lawmakers hoped to fix even worse. That is not a small thing. Confidence in the dollar, and in Washington’s fiscal discipline, is not easily rebuilt once shaken.

The House Budget Committee takes a more conventional conservative line: stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio through smaller deficits and stronger growth, not through creative monetary engineering. That approach asks families to live within limits rather than wait on a government check to wipe the slate clean, a philosophy many older, fiscally cautious Americans still find more trustworthy than any jubilee scheme.

Where This Debate Goes From Here

Nobody disputes that American households are drowning in mortgages, auto loans, and credit card balances. The argument is entirely about the fix. Targeted relief programs already aim at the highest-risk borrowers without touching the money supply at all, a narrower approach some researchers argue delivers results without the inflation gamble.

Keen’s jubilee remains a proposal, not policy, and no central bank has signaled it will attempt anything close to this scale. Still, as household debt keeps climbing and patience with Washington’s usual playbook wears thin, expect more economists to pitch bold, money-printing fixes, and more skeptics to remind everyone that free money has never actually been free.

Sources:

youtube.com, democracyjournal.org, thephiladelphiacitizen.org, johnlockeinstitute.com, apfsc.org, imf.org, euclid.int

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