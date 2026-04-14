Trump Crackdown’s on California’s “Slush Funds”

A new federal task force exposes massive fraud in California’s homelessness programs, sparking a major investigation into unaccounted billions.

Story Snapshot

A federal task force investigates misuse of funds in California’s homelessness services.

Over $24 billion spent with poor tracking, leading to corruption allegations.

U.S. Attorney warns of more arrests following the discovery of massive fraud.

Trump administration targets state “slush funds” with increased oversight.

Massive Fraud Uncovered in California’s Homelessness Programs

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles has launched a Homelessness Fraud and Corruption Task Force after an audit revealed significant oversight failings. The investigation focuses on the misuse of billions in state and federal funds allocated to address California’s homelessness crisis. This comes amid revelations of unaccounted funds, improper payments, and corrupt dealings across multiple counties, including Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara.

California has spent over $37 billion since 2019 under Governor Gavin Newsom, yet the funds’ poor tracking has been criticized by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office. The Homelessness Fraud and Corruption Task Force, comprising financial fraud, public corruption, and civil rights units, plans to hold those accountable for the misuse of taxpayer money. The task force estimates $2 billion is missing, prompting further investigations and potential arrests.

Federal Intervention and Reform Measures

Under President Trump’s administration, efforts have intensified to redirect homelessness funding towards transitional housing. This initiative is part of the broader strategy to “End Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets.” The administration’s approach has faced legal challenges yet aims to dismantle the so-called “slush funds” that have left billions unaccounted for in California’s homelessness programs.

Task force leader U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli emphasizes the importance of following the money to ensure accountability. The initiative seeks to uncover systemic corruption, with a focus on high-profile cases such as Weingart Center’s $27.3 million real estate scandal. These efforts align with conservative values of fiscal responsibility and limited government intervention, aiming to restore integrity to federal funding programs.

Implications for California’s Homelessness Crisis

The ongoing investigations could disrupt services by redirecting funds to more accountable programs. In the short term, this might create service gaps for California’s homeless population, currently numbered at 187,000. However, the long-term goal is to strengthen program integrity and ensure taxpayer dollars are effectively utilized to combat homelessness.

Prosecutors believe that by holding those responsible accountable and redirecting resources to more effective solutions, the systemic issues plaguing California’s homelessness crisis can be addressed. This effort highlights the ongoing battle between federal oversight and state resistance, with broader implications for housing programs nationwide.

Sources:

California’s Latest HUD Fiasco: Another Massive Abuse of Taxpayer Dollars

New Federal Task Force to Probe Homelessness Spending in California, Including SLO and Santa Barbara

Homeless Services CEO Steps Down from Government Oversight Board Amid Scandal

United States Attorney Bill Essayli Announces Criminal Task Force to Investigate Fraud