Trump Still Trusted in NATIONAL POLL

A new national poll shows Americans may be frustrated with Washington across the board—yet Democrats still can’t convince voters they’d handle the country’s biggest problems any better than President Trump.

Story Snapshot

An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found majorities disapprove of Trump’s handling of inflation, tariffs, foreign relations, immigration, and the economy.

Despite that disapproval, trust on “the country’s main problems” is essentially tied: 33% trust Trump more, 31% trust Democrats more, and 31% trust neither.

The poll was conducted Feb. 12–17, 2026, before the Supreme Court invalidated Trump’s global tariffs on Feb. 20—so public opinion could shift after that ruling.

Voters also describe both Trump and congressional Democrats as “out of touch,” underscoring a broader legitimacy and governance problem.

Disapproval numbers are high, but “trust” remains a dead heat

ABC News reported that the ABC/Washington Post/Ipsos survey found majorities of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of several headline issues in his second term: inflation, tariffs, foreign relations, immigration, and the economy. Even with Trump’s overall disapproval at 60%—his second-term high—the public does not clearly pivot to Democrats in Congress. Instead, respondents split on who they trust more to handle the country’s main problems.

That split matters because it cuts against the easy narrative that poor approval automatically becomes an opposition mandate. The poll’s trust measure shows 33% choosing Trump, 31% choosing Democrats, and 31% choosing neither. For conservatives who watched the Biden years bring inflation pain, border chaos, and ideological government activism, the “neither” bloc reads like a warning: a big slice of the country doesn’t believe either side is delivering competent, constitutional governance.

Immigration remains Trump’s clearest comparative edge

On immigration—an issue that became a symbol of sovereignty, public safety, and the rule of law during the last administration—the poll found Trump holding a modest trust advantage. ABC’s write-up described Trump as preferred by 4 points on immigration, while trust is more divided on cost-of-living issues. The numbers do not erase disapproval of his handling, but they suggest voters still see the border as a problem Democrats struggle to address credibly.

The conservative takeaway is less about triumph and more about priorities. A 4-point trust edge is not a landslide, but it is meaningful in an environment where broad discontent is high. After years of public frustration over illegal immigration, fentanyl trafficking, and local strain on schools and hospitals, voters appear to separate “liking” a leader from “trusting” them on a specific job. The poll indicates Democrats have not rebuilt confidence on enforcement and basic order.

“Out of touch” labels hit both parties—and that undercuts big-government ambitions

The survey also found a striking symmetry: 64% said both Trump and Democrats are out of touch. For an older conservative audience, that number reinforces an instinct formed over years of culture-war policymaking and spending sprees—politicians can get wrapped up in donor priorities, bureaucracy, and ideological battles far removed from family budgets. When two-thirds see elites as disconnected, demands for new programs and wider federal control naturally face tougher scrutiny.

ABC’s analysis highlighted partisan splits inside the Republican coalition as well, with strong MAGA support contrasted against skepticism from non-MAGA Republicans and independents. That internal divide helps explain why disapproval can be high even while trust remains competitive. Voters may dislike outcomes like inflation or tariff turbulence but still hesitate to hand power back to Democrats after recent memories of aggressive federal rulemaking and cultural mandates pushed through agencies and institutions.

Timing matters: the poll predates the Supreme Court tariff ruling

A major limitation is timing. The poll was conducted Feb. 12–17, 2026, and ABC noted it occurred before the Supreme Court invalidated Trump’s global tariffs on Feb. 20. That means public views captured in the toplines may not reflect reactions to the ruling, the market response, or the administration’s next steps. Any attempt to claim the survey proves a post-ruling trend would be overstating what the data can support.

Politically, the immediate implication is straightforward: neither party has a clean “permission slip” from the public. Trump faces high disapproval on inflation and the economy, yet Democrats do not gain a decisive trust advantage, and a large middle is checking out entirely. For constitutional conservatives, that environment elevates a practical question for 2026: will Washington respond with disciplined governance and clear limits, or will it double down on power grabs that voters already view as out of touch?

Sources:

Americans don’t trust Dems in Congress more to handle problems: Poll

ABC News Alerts: Donald Trump

ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos Poll: February 2026