Trump STRIKES BACK With Massive Vault

President Trump is launching a massive $12 billion strategic reserve of critical minerals to finally break China’s stranglehold on the resources vital to America’s defense, technology, and energy sectors.

Story Snapshot

Trump’s “Project Vault” creates a $12 billion stockpile of rare earth minerals, funded by $10 billion in government loans and $1.67 billion in private capital

The initiative directly counters China’s dominance in rare earth mining (70%) and processing (90%), protecting American supply chains from Beijing’s economic leverage

U.S. domestic mining stocks surged immediately following the announcement, with USA Rare Earth up 6.5% and Critical Metals up 8%

The strategic reserve mirrors the petroleum reserve model, ensuring manufacturers in defense, automotive, and technology sectors have stable access to critical materials

Breaking Free from China’s Economic Chokehold

The White House confirmed Monday that President Trump is initiating Project Vault, a strategic stockpile designed to slash America’s dangerous dependence on Chinese rare earth minerals. The $12 billion initiative combines a $10 billion loan from the U.S. Export-Import Bank over 15 years with nearly $1.67 billion in private investment. This bold move directly addresses a national security vulnerability that has plagued America for decades, as China controls roughly 70% of global rare earth mining and a staggering 90% of processing capabilities. These minerals are essential for everything from military jet engines and radar systems to electric vehicle batteries and smartphones.

China’s History of Weaponizing Mineral Dominance

Beijing has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to use rare earth exports as a weapon against American interests. During 2019 trade negotiations sparked by Trump’s first-term tariffs, China restricted rare earth exports, threatening critical U.S. industries including defense contractors and technology manufacturers. This isn’t theoretical—it’s economic warfare that directly impacts American jobs and national security. The situation became so dire that by 2024, the United States relied entirely on imports for 12 critical minerals and more than 50% on imports for 29 others. This level of dependency on a hostile communist regime is unacceptable and threatens America’s ability to defend itself and compete economically.

Strategic Investment in American Mining and Manufacturing

Project Vault targets procurement and storage of essential minerals including cobalt, graphite, silicon, copper, nickel, titanium, lithium, and gallium. These materials are the building blocks of modern industry, powering sectors from electric vehicles to semiconductors to defense systems. The Trump administration is building on previous investments in American mining companies including MP Materials, currently the leading U.S. producer, along with USA Rare Earth, Vulcan Elements, and United States Antimony. This approach creates a domestic supply chain that protects manufacturers from price volatility and supply disruptions while creating American jobs. The market responded enthusiastically, with rare earth mining stocks jumping significantly as investors recognized the long-term stability this initiative provides.

Strengthening America’s Position Against Beijing

President Trump has shown intense interest in securing critical mineral supplies through multiple channels, including negotiations with Ukraine and Australia, and has even expressed interest in Greenland’s vast mineral resources. This comprehensive strategy demonstrates the administration’s commitment to restoring American economic independence and national security. The stockpile functions similarly to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, providing a buffer against foreign manipulation and ensuring continuous supply to vital industries. This isn’t just about economics—it’s about preserving American sovereignty and ensuring that China cannot hold our defense contractors, automakers, and technology companies hostage. The initiative represents common-sense policy that puts America first and protects the industries that employ millions of hardworking Americans.

Sources:

Trump launching $12 billion stockpile of rare earth minerals – CBS News

Trump administration to create strategic reserve of rare earths elements – ABC News

Rare Earths Stocks Soar as Trump Plans $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile – Investing.com