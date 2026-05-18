Virginia Governor SABOTAGES Trump

Virginia’s new Democratic governor just severed state law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities, deliberately undermining President Trump’s efforts to remove criminal illegal aliens from American communities.

Story Snapshot

Governor Abigail Spanberger terminated all state-level 287(g) agreements with ICE on February 4, 2026, ending cooperation mandated by her Republican predecessor

The directive immediately affects Virginia State Police, Department of Corrections, Conservation Police, and Marine Police, redirecting resources away from federal immigration enforcement

Former Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 47 required these partnerships to target undocumented immigrants with criminal records, but Spanberger claims state autonomy justifies the reversal

Twenty-one local sheriff offices maintain independent ICE agreements unaffected by Spanberger’s action, while Democratic legislators push for statewide bans

Republicans criticize the move as prioritizing politics over public safety amid heightened concerns about illegal immigration under the Trump administration

Spanberger Dismantles Public Safety Partnership

Governor Spanberger issued Executive Directive One on February 4, 2026, ordering Virginia State Police, Department of Corrections, Conservation Police, and Marine Police to exit all partnerships with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. These 287(g) agreements, authorized under federal law since 1996, allowed trained state officers to assist ICE in identifying and processing illegal immigrants during routine law enforcement activities. Spanberger framed the termination as reclaiming state resources for community policing, abandoning collaboration that helped federal authorities remove dangerous individuals who entered the country unlawfully. This represents a stark reversal from Governor Youngkin’s approach, which prioritized cooperation with ICE to enhance Virginia’s security.

Spanberger Ends Virginia State Police Agreement to Cooperate With ICE https://t.co/1EA6a1EXNK — Joe (@JoeC1776) February 5, 2026

Background on Virginia’s Immigration Enforcement Role

Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act enables ICE to deputize state and local officers as force multipliers for federal immigration enforcement, including detention and processing during traffic stops or arrests. Governor Youngkin signed Executive Order 47 in 2025, requiring state agencies to enter these agreements amid rising border security concerns during the Trump presidency. The mandate aligned Virginia with federal priorities targeting criminal illegal aliens, though Spanberger’s administration later claimed actual usage remained minimal. Upon taking office January 17, 2026, Spanberger rescinded Youngkin’s order but needed additional review before officially terminating the existing contracts with ICE.

The federal government incentivized participation through $100,000 vehicle stipends, $7,500 officer bonuses, and reimbursements for immigration-related arrests, funding mechanisms critics characterize as encouraging profiling. California and Illinois banned local 287(g) agreements entirely, with Maryland nearly following suit, reflecting broader Democratic resistance to supporting federal immigration enforcement. Virginia maintained approximately 20-21 local sheriff agreements in conservative regions like Southside and Southwest Virginia, separate from state-level partnerships now ended by Spanberger. These local arrangements remain independent of the governor’s directive, as sheriffs exercise constitutional authority over their departments’ federal cooperation.

Political Divide Over Law Enforcement Priorities

Republican legislators condemned Spanberger’s action as sabotaging public safety for partisan advantage during Trump’s presidency. Senator Glen Sturtevant accused the governor of choosing “politics over public safety,” while Delegate Terry Kilgore emphasized removing criminal illegal aliens as essential to protecting Virginians. The dispute reflects fundamental disagreements between conservatives prioritizing border security and immigration law enforcement versus progressives emphasizing immigrant community trust and state autonomy. Spanberger, a former CIA officer, claimed Virginia law enforcement standards prohibit tactics used elsewhere, positioning the decision as maintaining professional integrity rather than ideological opposition to federal partnerships.

Advocacy groups including the Virginia Coalition for Immigrant Rights and ACLU of Virginia praised the directive as ending fear-based profiling that separates families and undermines constitutional protections. Monica Sarmiento called it a “powerful step” against discrimination, while Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation to ban all 287(g) agreements statewide, including local sheriff partnerships currently numbering around 21. Senator Scott Surovell argued state police face overburdening and should focus on violent crime rather than civil immigration matters. This legislative push threatens to eliminate remaining cooperation with ICE across Virginia, further hampering federal efforts to remove illegal immigrants convicted of crimes.

Consequences for Immigration Enforcement and Community Safety

The immediate impact frees state personnel from federal immigration duties, theoretically allowing focus on state-level law enforcement priorities like violent crime and drug trafficking. However, it simultaneously weakens coordination with ICE during the Trump administration’s intensified deportation efforts, potentially allowing criminal illegal aliens to evade federal authorities after state arrests. Immigrant advocacy groups claim the change reduces deportation fears and rebuilds trust with law enforcement, though critics argue this prioritizes illegal immigrants’ comfort over citizens’ safety. Economic effects include ending federal reimbursements and stipends to Virginia state agencies that participated in 287(g) programs.

Long-term implications could establish Virginia as a model for Democratic-controlled states resisting Trump administration immigration policies, potentially inspiring similar withdrawals in blue states nationwide. The Legal Aid Justice Center’s advocacy suggests financial incentives tempted revenue generation through immigration arrests during routine traffic stops, raising constitutional concerns conservatives typically champion regarding government overreach. Yet the reversal fundamentally undermines the principle that state and local authorities should assist federal law enforcement in upholding immigration laws passed by Congress. With local sheriff agreements persisting and legislative battles ahead through April 2026, Virginia’s immigration enforcement landscape remains contested between competing visions of federalism and public safety.

Sources:

Spanberger orders state law enforcement to exit federal immigration agreements – VPM

Spanberger ends agreement between state law enforcement agencies and ICE – Cardinal News

Virginia Spanberger Quits ICE Program 287(g) – Bolts

Governor Spanberger Executive Directive One – Official Virginia Governor Website

Spanberger Ends Cooperation Between State Agencies and ICE – Shore Daily News