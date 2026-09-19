A Mail Carrier Had 8,500 Undelivered Letters

A Fresno mail carrier is accused of sitting on more than 8,500 pieces of mail — including tax records, medical letters and bills — instead of delivering them to his customers.

Story Snapshot

Federal prosecutors say former USPS carrier Ronald Juckno, 53, kept over 8,500 undelivered pieces of mail between August and September 2024.

A federal grand jury indicted Juckno on two counts of unlawful detention or delay of the mail.

Juckno pleaded not guilty and was released after his court appearance.

The case fits a broader pattern of internal mail-theft cases the Postal Service’s watchdog tracks by the hundreds each year.

Carrier Accused Of Hiding Thousands Of Letters

Ronald Juckno worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service (USPS) in Fresno, California. Federal prosecutors say that between August and September 2024, he was found holding more than 8,500 pieces of mail he never delivered to customers. Investigators say the hoard included tax documents, medical records and bills — the kind of paperwork people depend on getting on time.

U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced the indictment, and law enforcement arrested Juckno on Friday, September 11. He now faces two federal counts of unlawful detention or delay of the mail, a crime under federal law that targets postal workers who knowingly hold back mail entrusted to them. The case was investigated by the Postal Service’s independent watchdog office, which handles internal misconduct cases nationwide.

Not Guilty Plea Follows Indictment

The case against Juckno was unsealed on a Monday, and he appeared in federal court that afternoon. He pleaded not guilty to both charges before being released. An indictment is only an accusation, not proof of guilt. Juckno now has the right to fight the charges in court, where prosecutors must prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, Juckno could face up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000. He was placed on leave by the Postal Service and later fired after the mail was discovered. His defense strategy has not been made public beyond the not-guilty plea entered in court.

Part Of A Larger Pattern Inside The Postal Service

This case is not an isolated event. The Postal Service’s internal watchdog closes hundreds of internal mail-theft investigations every six months. One recent report counted 872 closed cases in a single reporting period, leading to dozens of arrests and convictions. Another cycle recorded 498 arrests and 476 convictions tied to mail theft and delay cases, along with more than $186 million recovered in fines and restitution.

Ronald Juckno — former Fresno USPS mail carrier indicted for keeping 8,500+ pieces of undelivered mail, including tax and medical records; placed on leave and resigned. Story: https://t.co/YSnVj1lf61 — CancelPeople.com (@cancelpeoplenow) September 15, 2026

Federal law draws a clear line between an honest mistake and a crime. Prosecutors must show a postal worker unlawfully and knowingly held onto mail meant for delivery, not just that mail was late or misplaced. Courts have applied that standard carefully in past cases, including one where a former carrier was convicted after a jury found she intentionally delayed and destroyed mail.

For everyday Americans, cases like this touch a nerve that crosses political lines. Whether someone leans left or right, most people expect the basic promise of mail delivery to hold. Tax forms, medical bills and financial letters sitting in a stranger’s possession for weeks strikes at a simple trust that government agencies are supposed to protect, not quietly fail to enforce.

The Postal Service says it has made some progress on mail security overall, reporting drops in carrier robberies and high-volume thefts in a recent oversight review. Still, the Juckno case shows that individual breakdowns inside the system can leave thousands of households exposed at once, raising fresh questions about how closely the agency tracks its own workers.

Sources:

nypost.com, kmph.com, newsbreak.com, targetdailynews.com, podcasts.apple.com, singtaousa.com, dailyhodl.com, uspsoig.gov

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