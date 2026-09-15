Courthouse Chaos: Cuffs Snap, Cops Down

A convicted defendant snapped his handcuffs and injured two Columbiana County officers during a courthouse escape attempt captured on video.

Story Snapshot

Local outlets say Timothy Reaggle attacked two officers after learning his sentence in Judge Scott Washam’s courtroom.

Reports describe a broken handcuff, a throat punch to a deputy, a second officer knocked down, and a taser stop near the doors.

Both injured officers were treated at a hospital; one outlet says they suffered broken bones.

New charges are expected, including felony assault on officers and felony escape.

What Happened Inside the Columbiana County Courthouse

Local reporters say the incident unfolded during a 1 p.m. sentencing hearing for Timothy Reaggle at the Columbiana County Courthouse in Lisbon. After hearing his sentence, Reaggle was escorted out when he allegedly broke free and struck an officer. WFMJ reported two deputies were assaulted and taken to a hospital for treatment. Officer.com’s summary of the event, citing WFMJ, describes a throat punch and a second deputy taken down during the attempt to flee.

Multiple outlets describe the same chain of events: a broken handcuff, a punch to a deputy’s throat, a second deputy assaulted, and a chase toward the courthouse doors. Deputies used a taser to subdue Reaggle before he reached an exit, according to these accounts. Officer.com reported that both deputies sustained broken bones and were released from the hospital. WFMJ reported hospital treatment for both but did not specify fracture details in its piece.

Who Is the Defendant and Why He Was in Court

Local court reporting from 2025 shows Reaggle previously faced felonious assault, fleeing and eluding, and assault counts. Those reports document that his case advanced through the system. A July 2026 court brief said he pleaded guilty to lesser offenses and set sentencing for September 14, which aligns with the timing of the courthouse incident. The suspect is identified as Timothy J. Reaggle of Wellsville, Ohio, aged around 20 to 21 in recent coverage.

The Salem News reported that after the courthouse struggle, the sheriff’s office anticipated filing new felony counts. Expected charges included two felony assaults on police officers, felony escape, and resisting arrest. The paper said the case would go to a grand jury. At the time of the local reports, it was not yet clear what precise counts were formally filed, which is typical as paperwork follows fast-moving events.

Injuries, Charges, and What Comes Next

WFMJ stated both injured deputies went to a local hospital for treatment. Officer.com reported that both suffered broken bones and were later released. The outlets did not identify the officers by name in the reports cited. The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office had not published a detailed incident release in the reporting reviewed here, and hospital records are not public, which limits injury specifics available today.

An Ohio man broke out of his handcuffs and punched a deputy after being sentenced to 12 months in prison for burglary and assault. Timothy Reaggle was being escorted out of a Columbiana County courthouse when he broke through his handcuffs and punched one deputy before trying to… — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 16, 2026

The sheriff’s office expected to seek new charges tied to the attack and escape attempt. Those would likely be presented to a grand jury, which fits standard practice for felony charging in Ohio. If indicted and convicted, those counts could add years of prison time on top of the sentence imposed that afternoon. For communities, courthouse security planning often adapts after rare but high-impact incidents like this to reduce risks in hallways and transport zones.

Why This Matters Beyond One Courthouse

Courtrooms and their hallways are meant to be the safest public rooms in a county. When violence erupts there, people across the political spectrum see a basic system under strain. Most escape cases in federal data involve non-secure custody and little force; only a small share involve violence. That contrast draws attention when an event turns physical in a courthouse, because it challenges the promise that government can handle even tense moments safely and fairly.

Sources:

thegatewaypundit.com, wfmj.com, salemnews.net, tmz.com, morningjournalnews.com

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