Baby MURDERED — Mayor Refuses to Blame Killers

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani sparked fierce backlash after blaming “gun violence” instead of violent criminals for the murder of 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore in a broad daylight gang shooting, exposing the dangerous deflection tactics that leave families devastated and communities unsafe.

Story Snapshot

Seven-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore killed by stray bullet in Brooklyn gang-related drive-by shooting on April 3, 2026

Mayor Mamdani’s response focused on “gun violence” rather than condemning criminal perpetrators, triggering accusations of deflection

Critics highlight Mamdani’s past defund-the-police advocacy and progressive policies as contributing to criminal justice failures

Republican lawmakers and crime experts demand accountability for “evil thugs” released despite repeat offenses

Blaming Guns, Not Criminals

Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued statements emphasizing the need to “combat gun violence across the city” following the tragic murder of baby Kaori Patterson-Moore, who was struck by a stray bullet during a suspected gang-related moped shooting on a Brooklyn sidewalk. NYC Republican Councilwoman Vickie Paladino condemned the mayor’s framing as an “absolute disgrace,” accusing him of doing “literally anything but blaming the criminals.” This response underscores a fundamental breakdown in leadership when officials prioritize political narratives over confronting the violent thugs who terrorize neighborhoods, leaving families to bury innocent children.

Progressive Policies Under Fire

Mamdani’s track record of progressive policies compounds public frustration with his latest remarks. The mayor previously advocated to defund the police and proposed slashing NYPD budgets earlier this year, decisions that critics argue embolden criminals and undermine law enforcement’s ability to protect communities. Daniel Turner, executive director of Power the Future and NYC native, responded sarcastically to the shooting: “If only New York had strict gun laws.” His comment highlights the absurdity of blaming firearms when the city already enforces some of America’s strictest gun regulations, yet violent gang members operate with impunity in broad daylight.

Experts Demand Criminal Accountability

Rafael A. Mangual, a crime policy fellow at the Manhattan Institute, criticized Mamdani for appearing uncomfortable acknowledging “two evil thugs” whose actions warrant permanent removal from society. Mangual’s analysis reflects widespread concern among law-and-order advocates that lenient criminal justice policies—including bail reform and early release programs—create a revolving door that enables repeat offenders to commit heinous acts. Attorney Jim Walden, a former mayoral rival, urged officials to “focus on the family’s loss today” rather than exploiting tragedy for political agendas. These expert perspectives reinforce the need to prioritize victim justice and public safety over systemic excuses that shield criminals from accountability.

Community Impact and Ongoing Investigation

The Patterson-Moore family grieves an unimaginable loss while Brooklyn residents face heightened fears about gang violence infiltrating everyday life. Police have taken one suspect into custody, though details about arrests and charges remain limited as the investigation continues. This incident amplifies national debates over crime policy, particularly the tension between gun control rhetoric and the failure to address root causes like gang activity and recidivism. Short-term implications include eroding Mamdani’s credibility on public safety, while long-term consequences may pressure renewed scrutiny of NYPD funding and bail reform policies that many conservatives argue prioritize ideology over common-sense protection of innocent lives.

The tragedy of baby Kaori’s death exposes the painful consequences when leaders deflect blame from violent criminals to inanimate objects, undermining the core responsibility of government to secure citizens against lawless predators. Americans who value family safety and constitutional principles recognize that no amount of gun control legislation will stop gang members from terrorizing neighborhoods when prosecutors release repeat offenders and mayors scapegoat firearms instead of demanding justice. This case serves as a stark reminder that progressive policies rooted in soft-on-crime ideology create environments where the most vulnerable—including infants—pay the ultimate price for misguided leadership priorities.

Sources:

Mamdani’s ‘gun violence’ comments after killing of 7-month-old baby spark outrage: ‘Absolute disgrace’ – Fox News

NYC Mayor Faces Backlash Over Baby Killing Remarks – National Today

Mamdani faces backlash over remarks after baby killed in Brooklyn drive-by – Washington Times