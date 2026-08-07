Baby Starved to Death, Parents Get Probation

A five-month-old girl in Cheektowaga, New York, died of dehydration and malnutrition, and the two people responsible for feeding her will spend zero extra days behind bars.

Story Snapshot

Luis Gonzalez Jr., 26, and Kitrina Udrea, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in their infant daughter’s death.

The baby, Londyn, died from dehydration and malnutrition after first responders found her unresponsive on William Street.

Erie County Court Judge James F. Bargnesi sentenced both parents to five years of probation, with no added jail time beyond 45 days already served.

Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum of 15 years in prison, a stark gap from the probation actually handed down.

What Happened to Baby Londyn

Emergency crews responded to a call about an unresponsive infant on William Street in Cheektowaga. The child, later identified as Londyn, was pronounced dead. Investigators with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office determined the cause of death was dehydration and malnutrition. Prosecutors said their investigation found the parents “recklessly caused the death of their infant daughter,” language that framed the case as neglect stretched over time, not a single tragic accident.

In May, Gonzalez and Udrea both pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter, a felony that under New York law can carry up to 15 years in prison. Their guilty pleas closed the door on a trial, but they also opened the door to whatever sentence the court chose to impose within the bounds of the plea deal already struck with prosecutors.

Probation Instead of Prison

Judge Bargnesi sentenced the couple to five years of probation. Neither parent received additional jail time beyond the 45 days each had already spent in custody before pleading guilty. That outcome means two adults, legally found responsible for causing an infant’s death by starvation, will serve out their punishment while living freely in the community, not in a prison cell.

The judge did not pretend the case was minor. From the bench, Bargnesi reportedly called the couple’s actions “absolutely outrageous” and “absolutely inexcusable” before handing down probation. That contrast, a judge condemning conduct in the harshest terms and then imposing no additional confinement, is exactly what has fueled public anger over the sentence. Words of condemnation carry little weight if the punishment does not match them.

How This Sentence Compares Elsewhere

Other starvation-death cases have ended very differently. In Washington, D.C., parents convicted in a similar starvation-related infant death received 12-year prison sentences, according to a Department of Justice announcement. That comparison matters because it shows probation was not the only, or even the typical, outcome available to a sentencing court facing similar facts. Sentencing patterns for child-starvation deaths vary widely across the country, from probation to life terms, largely depending on charge selection and plea negotiations.

That variation points to an uncomfortable truth about the American justice system: plea deals often decide outcomes long before a judge ever speaks in open court. Prosecutors negotiate the charge, and sometimes the sentencing range, before a case reaches sentencing day. A judge accepting a plea agreement is often bound by terms already settled, even when the facts scream for something harsher.

What the Public Record Does Not Yet Show

The full plea agreement, sentencing memo, and any presentence investigation report have not been made public. Those documents could explain whether mitigating factors, such as mental health issues, lack of prior criminal history, or cooperation with investigators, shaped the outcome. Without them, the public is left judging a five-year probation sentence against a maximum of 15 years in prison, with little insight into what happened behind closed doors during negotiations.

New York parents who pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the starvation death of their infant daughter will not serve any time behind bars. On Thursday, Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi sentenced Luis Gonzalez Jr., 26, and Kitrina Udrea, 23, both of Buffalo, to… pic.twitter.com/gVv2VqrdFw — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) August 3, 2026

An arrest and a guilty plea establish legal responsibility, but they do not automatically explain every factor a court weighs at sentencing. Still, for a case involving a baby who died of starvation and dehydration, probation understandably strikes most parents and grandparents as a punishment that does not fit the crime. Judges have discretion, but discretion should not become a shield for outcomes that make a mockery of justice for the most vulnerable victims.

Sources:

thegatewaypundit.com, justthenews.com, youtube.com

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