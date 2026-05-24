Chilling 911 Confession Shocks Ohio

An Ohio felon who was barred from owning a gun still got one—and police say it ended with a mother of two dead after a chilling “she got what she deserved” confession.

Quick Take

Dayton police arrested 34-year-old Jayme Rogers after he allegedly shot his 33-year-old girlfriend, Jaime Dick, around 2 a.m. and then called 911 admitting he did it.

Authorities say Rogers claimed Dick “got what she deserved” because he believed she was cheating, a stark example of jealous rage turning into lethal domestic violence.

Court records cited in reporting indicate Rogers was a convicted felon with prior drug convictions and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Prosecutors filed charges including murder, felonious assault, and weapons violations; a judge set bond at $1 million with a court date scheduled for Feb. 20, 2026.

Dayton shooting centers on a 911 call and an immediate surrender

Dayton, Ohio police responded to a shooting after a 911 caller identified as Jayme Rogers reportedly said someone had been shot and that he was the one who shot her. Reporting states the call came around 2 a.m. on a Tuesday “last week” relative to the Feb. 16 publication date. Police said Rogers walked outside to meet officers when they arrived and repeated his admission, streamlining the early investigation.

Investigators said the victim, 33-year-old Jaime Dick, was found inside a vehicle that was running near her home. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The reporting describes Dick as a mother of two, a detail that underscores the immediate human cost beyond the criminal charges. No public statements from the family were included in the available source material.

Charges filed quickly as court sets high bond and a near-term hearing

Prosecutors charged Rogers with murder, felonious assault, and weapons violations, according to the reporting. A judge set bond at $1 million, and Rogers was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20, 2026. At this stage, the public record reflected in the coverage focuses on the alleged confession, the scene response, and the basic charging documents—while deeper details typically emerge later through hearings, motions, and evidence disclosure.

The case highlights a basic enforcement problem: prohibited possessors still get guns

Reporting states Rogers had prior drug convictions in Montgomery County and was prohibited from possessing firearms. That matters for a national conversation that often gets twisted by politics: laws aimed at disarming dangerous people do not automatically prevent access in the real world. When enforcement fails, the consequences land on victims and families. This case, as presented in the available reporting, is not an argument against lawful gun ownership—it’s a warning about criminals who ignore the rules.

What’s known—and what remains unclear—before the Feb. 20 court date

The reporting provides a tight timeline: the shooting occurred around 2 a.m.; the suspect called 911; police arrived; he surrendered; the victim was found and later pronounced dead. What is not established in the available sources is the broader relationship history, prior calls for service, or whether any protective orders existed. With only limited publicly cited documents at this point, the most responsible takeaway is to track the court process for verified facts.

One additional item in the research set references a separate Houston-area case involving different people and a different outcome, and it does not corroborate or expand the Ohio investigation. For readers trying to stay accurately informed, that distinction matters: viral headlines often blur unrelated incidents into one narrative. Here, the Ohio case stands on a single primary report summarizing affidavits and court records, and more verified detail should come from the courtroom next.

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