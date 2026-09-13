DOJ Moves First – Plot Stopped Cold

Federal agents say they stopped an ISIS-inspired attack plan after a Pennsylvania man picked up a rifle and ammo while talking online about a “mission.”

Story Summary

Justice Department charged Jonathan Hunter Kramer with receiving a rifle and ammunition tied to a planned terrorism offense.

Officials say he praised ISIS online, built attack ideas, and gathered gear while seeking a weapon.

Agents recovered a semiautomatic rifle, five magazines, about 190 rounds, and related items from Kramer and his hotel room.

FBI had tracked Kramer since a 2023 juvenile case linked to a mass-casualty plot, officials said.

Federal Charge Focuses on Weapon Pickup and Stated Intent

The United States Department of Justice said Jonathan Hunter Kramer of Butler County was charged by federal complaint with receiving a firearm and ammunition knowing or having reason to believe they would be used to commit a felony or a federal terrorism crime. Prosecutors said the case centers on his effort to acquire a rifle and rounds. Officials said he discussed a planned attack in support of the Islamic State group as he moved to get the weapon.

The complaint states Kramer was plotting a violent attack in support of the Islamic State group while engaging with propaganda online and shaping attack concepts, according to the Justice Department. ABC News reported that the complaint says Kramer used the name “Hamza Al Rashid,” claimed affiliation with the group, and said he lacked only a “weapon” for his “mission”. Those allegations appear in the charging documents and related summaries reported by national and local outlets.

Agents Describe Timeline From Store Visit to Hotel Room Search

Local reporting says the complaint describes Kramer leaving home with a backpack, taking a ride to a Walmart in Gibsonia, and obtaining a rifle on the same day. Reporters said he then bought a disposable phone, paid cash for a hotel room, and later visited a gun store. Investigators said his online posts, along with those movements, helped establish probable cause for the federal terrorism-related firearm charge in the complaint.

ABC News reported agents found a semiautomatic rifle, five rifle magazines, a scope, a bipod, about 190 rounds, and other gear in Kramer’s possession and hotel room. The outlet said agents also recovered an entrenchment tool, pepper spray, a prayer rug, and about 30 knives. Officials have not publicly linked the items to a specific target list or time window in court filings released so far. The complaint stage means allegations have not been proven in court.

Prior Juvenile Case and Rising Preemption in Terror Cases

The Justice Department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has known about Kramer since 2023, when, as a minor, he was adjudicated delinquent in Pennsylvania for his role in a mass-casualty plot and for possessing child sexual abuse material. Officials said that earlier case placed him on the radar before this year’s alleged actions. The department’s press release also carried statements from federal leaders describing a disrupted plot supporting the Islamic State group.

FBI has arrested a 21-year-old Pennsylvania man, Jonathan Hunter Kramer, for allegedly plotting an ISIS-backed attack. Agents tracked him to a Cranberry Township hotel and seized a semiautomatic rifle, five magazines, and 190 rounds of ammo. He had pledged allegiance to ISIS… — ❣️Anne❣️ (@USA_Anne711) September 15, 2026

This case fits a broader law enforcement pattern that leans on online behavior, travel or purchase steps, and weapon recovery to stop suspected lone-actor attacks before they start. Government Accountability Office and Justice Department inspector general records show big growth in domestic-terror investigations and filings in recent years, which reflects a wider push to intervene earlier in the planning cycle. For many Americans, that tradeoff raises hard questions about safety, liberty, and trust in federal power.

Sources:

redstate.com, justice.gov, abcnews.com, yahoo.com, law.justia.com

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