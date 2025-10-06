CORRUPT Congressional Practice To Be ELIMINATED – Finally!

A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers has finally delivered on years of promises to end the corrupt practice of congressional stock trading, introducing comprehensive legislation that would force members to choose between public service and personal profit.

Bipartisan Coalition Tackles Congressional Corruption

The Restore Trust in Congress Act, introduced September 3, 2025, represents the most comprehensive attempt to eliminate conflicts of interest plaguing Capitol Hill. Republican sponsors Tim Burchett, Brian Fitzpatrick, Anna Paulina Luna, and Chip Roy joined Democrats Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Seth Magaziner, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in crafting legislation that would ban members, spouses, and dependents from owning or trading individual stocks. This rare display of bipartisan cooperation directly addresses public outrage over lawmakers profiting from privileged information while ordinary Americans struggle with inflation and economic uncertainty.

The timing couldn’t be more critical as Americans have watched politicians grow wealthy through strategic trades while implementing policies that hurt working families. Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have both signaled support, recognizing that congressional credibility hangs in the balance. Former President Trump has also endorsed the measure, understanding that draining the swamp requires eliminating incentives for self-enrichment over public service.

STOCK Act Failures Expose Regulatory Weakness

The 2012 STOCK Act exemplifies Washington’s preference for theatrical reforms over substantive change. While requiring disclosure of trades, it permitted lawmakers to continue profiting from insider knowledge with minimal consequences. Repeated scandals during the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how members traded healthcare and technology stocks while receiving classified briefings about the crisis. Campaign Legal Center advocacy director noted that “disclosure alone is insufficient” because it fails to prevent conflicts of interest that undermine democratic governance and market integrity.

Previous legislative attempts, including H.R.1679 from 2023 and S.1879 from May 2025, lacked the political momentum necessary for passage. The current effort benefits from increased public awareness and growing recognition that half-measures enable continued corruption. Ethics watchdogs have documented numerous instances where lawmakers’ investment decisions aligned suspiciously with their committee work and policy positions, creating an appearance of impropriety that damages institutional credibility.

Public Demands Accountability From Political Class

Polling data reveals extraordinary public consensus, with 86% supporting congressional stock trading bans across party lines. This overwhelming agreement reflects Americans’ frustration with a political class that appears more concerned with personal enrichment than public service. Business for America emphasized that “restoring accountability isn’t just good governance, it’s good business,” recognizing how political corruption distorts market confidence and economic decision-making.

The legislation’s enforcement mechanisms address previous shortcomings by requiring divestment rather than mere disclosure. Members would face real consequences for violations, creating genuine deterrent effects. Conservative voters particularly appreciate provisions extending to spouses and dependents, closing loopholes that allowed indirect trading through family members. This comprehensive approach demonstrates serious intent to restore constitutional principles of public service over private gain.

