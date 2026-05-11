President Trump’s nominee Kevin Warsh cleared a key Senate hurdle to seize control of the Federal Reserve, raising urgent questions about the central bank’s independence amid elite wealth ties and a clouded criminal probe into his predecessor.[1][4]

Story Snapshot

Senate confirmed Warsh as Federal Reserve governor in 51-45 vote on May 12, paving way for chair vote this week.[1][2]

Warsh returns after 2006-2011 tenure handling 2008 crisis events like Bear Stearns sale, Lehman bankruptcy, and AIG bailout.[5]

Partisan divide evident: only two Democrats supported procedural votes; critics question undisclosed $100M+ investments.[4][9]

Powell’s chair term ends May 16 after Department of Justice dropped probe, fueling perceptions of political maneuvering.[1][4]

Warsh vows Fed independence, denies Trump rate pressure, amid calls for monetary policy “regime change.”[7][8]

Senate Confirmation Advances Trump’s Fed Vision

The United States Senate confirmed Kevin Warsh to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on May 12, 2026, in a 51-45 vote along mostly party lines.[1][2] Warsh fills a 14-year term retroactive to February 1, 2026, succeeding Steven Miran.[2] This action positions Warsh for a separate vote as Fed chair, replacing Jerome Powell whose term expires May 16.[1] Senate Republicans, holding majority control, drove the approval despite Democratic resistance.[4]

A prior cloture vote on May 11 passed 49-44, with Senators John Fetterman and Chris Coons providing rare Democratic support.[4] Warsh, a Stanford and Harvard Law alumnus, previously served as Fed governor from 2006 to 2011 under Chairman Ben Bernanke.[5] During that period, he contributed to responses including the Bear Stearns sale to JPMorgan Chase, Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, and American International Group bailout.[5]

Warsh’s Crisis Experience Meets Controversy

Supporters highlight Warsh’s “battle-tested” role in navigating the 2008 financial crisis.[8] In confirmation hearings, Senator Dave McCormack praised Warsh’s experience amid Fed challenges like a $7 trillion balance sheet and past inflation failures.[8] Warsh advocated “regime change” in monetary policy, acknowledging 2021-2022 errors that drove inflation to 25-35% peaks.[8] He committed to the Fed’s dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment, stressing independence.[7][9]

Warsh denied White House pressure on interest rates, stating President Trump never requested specific decisions.[1][9] His March 2026 White House nomination covered both governor and chair roles.[7] Post-Fed, Warsh advised investor Stanley Druckenmiller and worked at the Hoover Institution.[1] These ties fuel bipartisan frustrations over unelected elites influencing economic policy.[9]

Opacity and Partisan Battles Fuel Public Distrust

Critics, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, attacked Warsh’s refusal to detail over $100 million in investments during April 21 hearings.[9] Holdings link to tech, crypto firms, and funds like Juggernaut, prompting conflict concerns without full disclosure.[9] Warsh agreed to divest per Office of Government Ethics but provided no specifics.[9] Warren labeled him a 2008 “cheerleader for credit default swaps,” prioritizing Wall Street over families.[9]

🇺🇸 Kevin Warsh confirmation sets stage for major Fed shake-up as Clarity Act advances in US Congress Confirmation proceedings for Kevin Warsh initiate mechanisms within the Federal Reserve for comprehensive operational reconfiguration, paralleled by legislative momentum on the… https://t.co/1gtrndWNH4 — U.S.A.I. 🇺🇸 (@researchUSAI) May 13, 2026

The confirmation follows Department of Justice dropping a criminal probe into Powell, after which Senator Thom Tillis reversed opposition.[4] No probe documents released, deepening suspicions of deep state maneuvers.[1][4] This fits rising Fed nomination polarization, with post-2010 votes often party-line amid independence debates.[1] Americans across divides question if such appointees serve the public or entrenched powers, eroding trust in institutions meant to protect the American Dream.

Sources:

[1] Web – Senate confirms Kevin Warsh as Fed governor, clearing path to replace …

[2] Web – Senate clears the way for Kevin Warsh to become Federal Reserve chair …

[4] Web – Senate advances Kevin Warsh’s Fed confirmation – Live Updates

[5] Web – Kevin Warsh – Wikipedia

[7] Web – Nominations Sent to the Senate – The White House

[8] YouTube – Watch: Kevin Warsh’s Full Fed Chair Confirmation Hearing | WSJ

[9] YouTube – WATCH LIVE: Senate to vote to end debate on Kevin Warsh …