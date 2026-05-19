TRUMP’S STUNNING Plot To Thwart China, Russia In Arctic

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Washington is reportedly seeking the power to block Chinese and Russian money from planting a strategic flag in Greenland—an Arctic choke point that could decide who controls the North Atlantic.

Story Highlights

Reports say U.S. negotiators want veto authority over future Chinese or Russian investments in Greenland [1] [2] .

. Rationale centers on blocking Beijing and Moscow from gaining leverage over minerals, airports, ports, and infrastructure near North America [1] .

. Talks with Denmark and Greenland reportedly explore an investment-screening framework with U.S. input [3] .

. Evidence rests on anonymous sources; no public legal text confirms scope or mechanism yet [1][2][3].

Reported U.S. Goal: Keep Adversaries Out of America’s Arctic Backyard

Multiple outlets report that the Trump administration’s negotiators are pressing for language that would give Washington veto power over Chinese or Russian investments in Greenland, the autonomous Arctic territory within the Kingdom of Denmark [1][2]. The stated purpose, according to these reports, is to stop firms linked to Beijing or Moscow from brokering infrastructure or resource deals on the island, closing a back door into the North Atlantic that could threaten U.S. security and supply chains [1].

GB News reports that the push aims to prevent Beijing from accessing mineral reserves beneath Greenland’s ice while also restricting strategic infrastructure plays, such as ports or airports that carry dual-use implications [1]. The Telegraph similarly reports that President Trump wants a clause amounting to a veto over future Chinese and Russian investments, signaling that the administration views Greenland as a frontline in deterring great-power encroachment near North America [2]. These accounts rely on diplomatic sources and have not been matched with public treaty text.

Paul Serran May. 19, 2026

PROTECT THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE: Trump Wants Veto Power Over Chinese or Russian Investments in Greenland in Bold National Security Movehttps://t.co/OHNGD0Rj7o — Eduardo Barranco (@Eduardo19832958) May 19, 2026

Negotiations With Denmark and Greenland: Screening, Sovereignty, and Structure

United24 Media reports that confidential trilateral talks among the United States, Denmark, and Greenland are underway in Washington to design a framework for investment control that includes Danish screening with U.S. input [3]. The reporting portrays the effort as a way to channel U.S. security concerns without outright territorial claims, while acknowledging that Greenlandic officials emphasize sovereignty, environmental standards, and retaining the final say over partnerships [3]. This dynamic highlights both shared security interests and limits imposed by local self-government.

The same outlet cites a 2018 episode in which a Chinese state firm nearly secured a major airport contract in Greenland before U.S. intervention, arguing that Greenland lacks an independent intelligence apparatus to screen massive foreign investments for security risks [3]. While that episode is often cited to justify tighter controls, the available reporting does not furnish the underlying contract files or security assessments, so it currently functions as context rather than documented proof of systemic screening failure [3].

Strategic Stakes: Minerals, Sea Lanes, and Allied Precedent

The reported U.S. position fits a broader allied trend toward tougher screening of adversary capital in critical sectors, from rare earth minerals to airports and telecoms. GB News adds that U.S. negotiators have pushed for similar clause concepts in allied dealings, reportedly including the United Kingdom, to allow Washington to raise concerns about sensitive Chinese takeovers [1]. The Greenland focus magnifies these stakes because the island sits astride North Atlantic approaches and hosts assets with military and economic significance.

Supporters of a veto or strong screening say Chinese or Russian leverage, once embedded through debt, equity, or operations, can be hard to unwind and can pressure local authorities at crucial moments. Critics, including Greenlandic voices cited in the reporting, warn that any mechanism perceived as overriding local decision-making undermines sovereignty and could harden resistance to cooperation [3]. Both arguments underscore the need for a transparent legal vehicle that targets security risks precisely without sweeping away democratic control.

What We Know—and What We Do Not—From the Current Reporting

The core claims about a U.S. veto come from anonymous-source reporting and lack published draft text that would define scope, triggers, appeals, and enforcement [1][2][3]. The reports do not identify a pending Chinese or Russian deal in Greenland that would be immediately blocked, leaving the case anchored in strategic caution rather than a specific transaction [1][2][3]. These gaps matter, because the legal architecture—treaty, executive agreement, or coordinated screening regime—determines legitimacy and durability.

For conservatives focused on securing the homeland and pushing back against Chinese Communist Party influence, the direction of travel aligns with common-sense defense of the Western Hemisphere. For allies in Copenhagen and Nuuk, any arrangement must respect Greenlandic autonomy while addressing real risks. The administration’s challenge is to publish clear, narrow, and enforceable language that blocks adversary footholds without fueling narratives of overreach. Until then, the story remains a high-stakes proposal awaiting verifiable text.

Sources:

[1] Web – Donald Trump demands veto powers over Chinese or Russian …

[2] Web – Trump demands power to veto Greenland deals with China

[3] Web – US Demands Expanded Military and Economic Control in Greenland

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