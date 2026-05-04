Democrats in REVOLT — Leadership Loses Control

Seven House Democrats broke ranks with their own party to join Republicans in passing a $1.2 trillion spending package that funds ICE and DHS, exposing a deep fracture within the Democratic caucus as a January 30 government shutdown deadline looms.

Story Snapshot

Seven moderate House Democrats crossed party lines to pass DHS funding despite overwhelming Democratic opposition over ICE enforcement concerns

The $64 billion DHS package includes $10 billion for ICE with new accountability measures like body cameras, but cuts enforcement funding by $115 million

House Democratic leadership remains “overwhelmingly dissatisfied” following Minnesota shootings involving ICE agents, including the killing of U.S. citizen Renée Good

The bundled spending bill now heads to the Senate where Democrats threaten to block it, risking furloughs for TSA, FEMA, and Coast Guard workers while ICE remains insulated by $75 billion in prior funding

Democratic Unity Crumbles on Border Security

The House passed a massive spending package on January 23, 2026, with seven Democrats defying their leadership to ensure government agencies remain funded through the fiscal year. Representatives Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington, Don Davis of North Carolina, and New York’s Laura Gillen and Tom Suozzi voted alongside Republicans. Their decision came despite Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries describing his caucus as “overwhelmingly” opposed to the legislation following controversial ICE enforcement incidents in Minnesota.

ICE Accountability Measures Fall Short for Progressive Democrats

The spending package allocates $64 billion to DHS and maintains $10 billion for ICE operations, while introducing what Republicans call essential accountability reforms. The bill includes $20 million for body cameras and increased training funding, responding directly to the January shootings in Minnesota where an ICE agent killed U.S. citizen Renée Good and another officer shot an undocumented individual. However, these provisions failed to satisfy progressive Democrats demanding comprehensive ICE dismantlement. The legislation actually reduces ICE enforcement funding by $115 million and cuts 5,500 detention beds, alongside an $1.8 billion reduction to Border Patrol.

Bundling Strategy Forces Difficult Choices

Republican leadership employed a tactical bundling strategy, packaging DHS funding with critical Pentagon, Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education appropriations into a single $1.2 trillion bill. This maneuver creates political pressure on Democrats who oppose ICE funding but cannot afford to block military and domestic program renewals their constituents depend upon. House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole defended the package as a “good, solid bill” that enhances professionalism within immigration enforcement agencies while maintaining operational capabilities President Trump considers essential to national security.

Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro acknowledged the political dilemma, noting that while the bill cuts ICE operations, it fails to deliver the comprehensive reforms Democrats sought after the Minnesota incidents. She warned colleagues that allowing a shutdown or continuing resolution would paradoxically strengthen Trump’s hand, as ICE already possesses $75 billion from the previous “One Big Beautiful Bill” passed in 2025. A shutdown would furlough TSA agents, Coast Guard personnel, and FEMA workers responding to natural disasters, while leaving ICE enforcement entirely unaffected.

Senate Showdown Threatens Federal Operations

The legislation now faces uncertain prospects in the Senate, where Democrats have announced opposition to the DHS provisions despite the bundled structure complicating outright rejection. The January 30 deadline creates urgency, as failure to pass funding would immediately impact federal workers across multiple agencies. Conservative amendments to eliminate earmarks and remove drunk-driving detection mandates were rejected during House consideration, maintaining provisions Republicans like Ralph Norman and Thomas Massie opposed. The seven moderate Democrats who crossed party lines represent districts where border security concerns and constituent services outweigh progressive demands for immigration enforcement limitations.

This funding fight demonstrates the ongoing challenge Republicans face governing with a party unified on border security confronting Democrats torn between progressive activists demanding ICE abolition and moderate members representing swing districts. The Trump administration’s expanded interior enforcement operations have intensified these divisions, forcing Democrats to choose between ideological purity and practical governance. With ICE already funded through 2026 regardless of this bill’s fate, the primary casualties of a shutdown would be the very federal workers Democrats claim to protect, exposing the contradictions in their opposition strategy.

Sources:

Seven Democrats Back Spending Bill to Fund DHS, ICE – Democracy Now!

House approves Homeland Security funding amid ICE uproar – Politico

Appropriations Committees Release Homeland Security Funding Bill – House Democrats Appropriations