The Military Just Decided Which Faiths Count — 180 Didn’t Make It

A Pentagon decision to slash the military’s recognized faith codes from more than 200 to 31 has ignited a fierce backlash from believers who say bureaucrats should not decide which religions count.

Quick Take

The Department of Defense cut its religious affiliation codes from 211 to 31, according to reporting on the May 20 memo signed by Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Anthony Tata. [1] [2]

Officials say the change is meant to streamline chaplain support and improve religious preference data collection, not to ban any faith or limit private worship. [2] [4]

The revised list keeps broad categories such as Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, and agnosticism, while dropping many smaller belief systems. [1] [2]

Critics argue the move flattens religious identity and may weaken recognition for service members whose faith does not fit the new categories.[1][3]

What the Pentagon Changed

The Department of Defense reduced its official list of religious affiliation codes from roughly 211 to 31 in a move described as administrative standardization.[1][2] Reporting says the revised list was implemented through a May 20, 2026 memorandum signed by Tata and directed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.[1][2] Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the previous system had become “unmanageable,” and that the new approach is meant to help chaplains identify the spiritual needs of troops more efficiently.[2]

The new list keeps broad faith families, including many Christian denominations, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, agnosticism, and no religion.[1][2] At the same time, it drops about 180 other belief systems, including atheists, pagans, Wiccans, humanists, and Druids.[1][2] Fox News reported that the Pentagon says the list is for internal personnel and chaplaincy use, and does not change what service members may personally believe or worship.[2][4]

Why LDS Leaders Object

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has objected because the new system compresses many distinct identities into broader labels.[3] That concern matters in the military, where religious coding affects chaplain planning, unit-level support, and how troops are recorded in personnel systems.[1][2][3] Critics say the practical effect is not just fewer codes, but less precise recognition for service members whose beliefs do not fit neatly inside large umbrella categories.[1][3]

That criticism carries weight because the reporting shows the Pentagon’s own justification is about efficiency, not theology.[2][4] In plain terms, the government is trying to make an internal database easier to manage, but that same simplification can feel like erasure to smaller faith communities.[1][3] For a conservative audience, the core issue is not whether the state can manage data, but whether federal officials should ever be in the business of quietly redefining religion by paperwork.[1][2]

What the Policy Means for Service Members

The strongest factual point in the Pentagon’s favor is that the policy does not appear to restrict personal worship, private belief, or the right to identify as one chooses in informal settings.[1][2] The reported memo says the new list will help chaplains “anticipate the religious support needs of service members” and align support with their practices.[2][4] Officials also say service members can still select “other” or no religious preference on forms and dog tags.[1][2]

Republican lawmaker rips Pentagon for snubbing Mormons with ‘offensive’ new list of recognized religions https://t.co/4DOxZahT1u — NJ.com Politics (@NJ_Politics) June 8, 2026

Even so, the change raises a familiar concern about government overreach: once Washington narrows a recognized category, the people most likely to feel the loss are the ones outside the dominant majority.[1][3] The revised list appears to favor broad, mainstream classifications over precise self-identification, which may reduce administrative burden while leaving smaller groups feeling ignored.[1][2][3] That is why the dispute has become bigger than a clerical update and turned into a debate over religious liberty, institutional humility, and how far the Pentagon should go in classifying faith.[1][3][4]

Sources:

[1] Web – DOD’s New Official Recognized Religions List Draws Strong LDS Rebuke

[2] Web – Pentagon Quietly Drops 180 Religions From its Recognized List

[3] Web – Pentagon drops 180 faiths from military’s recognized religions list

[4] Web – Pentagon slashes recognized religions down to just 31 faiths

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