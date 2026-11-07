Deportation Architect Takes Helm – Industry Shakes

President Trump just handed the keys of his chief of staff office to the man who built his deportation machine, and construction bosses are already bracing for the fallout.

Quick Take

President Trump promoted Stephen Miller, widely called the architect of his deportation policy, to White House chief of staff.

A new industry survey found 29% of construction firms already reported workers leaving or being scared off by immigration enforcement.

Miller has long argued there is no real shortage of low-skilled workers and that restricting immigration protects American jobs.

Outside research on past enforcement surges shows mixed results, with some studies finding no full replacement of immigrant labor by U.S.-born workers.

A Promotion That Rattled Builders And Farmers

The Washington Post reported on November 6 that Miller’s new job sparked anger, fear, and astonishment among business leaders who depend on immigrant labor. The timing mattered. Miller moved into the top staff role just days after voters in several races signaled frustration with hardline immigration policies. For industries already short on workers, his promotion read like a signal that enforcement will not slow down.

Miller earned his reputation by pushing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to set a goal of 3,000 arrests a day, far above levels seen in prior administrations. Reporting also describes him directing agents to target day laborers outside Home Depot stores, turning routine parking lots into enforcement zones. He has also floated suspending habeas corpus to speed up deportations. For contractors who rely on exactly this labor pool, that record is the whole story.

What The Numbers Actually Show

A new survey from the Associated General Contractors of America found 29% of firms reported at least one direct or indirect hit from immigration enforcement in the past six months. Twelve percent said workers quit or stopped showing up over real or rumored immigration action, and 16% said subcontractors lost workers the same way. Worker shortages remain the top reason contractors give for project delays, with 42% citing exactly that cause.

The same survey found 55% of firms had at least one non-data-center project canceled, postponed, or scaled back in the last six months, calling the construction labor shortage acute. That context matters. Enforcement is not creating a new problem so much as pouring gas on a fire that was already burning. Still, 71% of firms reported no enforcement impact at all, a reminder that the pain is real but not universal.

Miller’s Own Case For The Policy

Miller has never hidden his reasoning. Back in 2017, he told reporters the idea of a low-skilled labor shortage simply does not hold up, arguing instead that too many working-age Americans sit unemployed. He has framed restriction as compassion aimed at struggling American families rather than employers seeking cheaper labor. He has also pushed a merit-based system meant to let in scientists and inventors while ending what the White House calls unskilled chain migration. Conservatives who back enforcement see this as simple fairness: protect wages and jobs for citizens first.

What Past Enforcement Waves Tell Us

This is not uncharted territory. The federal Secure Communities program ran from 2008 to 2013, and the Congressional Research Service later found it did not produce a broad increase in U.S.-born construction employment. Some lower-skilled jobs saw partial replacement, but higher-skilled construction roles actually declined. That history cuts against the assumption that American workers simply step in to fill every gap left by stricter enforcement, even if the political instinct to secure the border remains sound.

A Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies estimate cited this year put foreign-born workers at 35% of the national construction trades workforce in 2024. That is a large share of the industry to disrupt quickly, even for supporters who believe the long-term fix is a legal system that rewards following the rules rather than ignoring them.

The Bottom Line For Industry And Policy

None of this proves Miller’s promotion itself will trigger a new enforcement surge. No public memo or directive yet ties his new title to a specific policy change. What is documented is a construction industry already strained, a known enforcement record tied to Miller personally, and a political moment where both sides are reading his promotion as a signal rather than a coincidence.

Sources:

washingtonpost.com, agc.org

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