Medical Examiner Rules 2 Children’s Deaths Homicides

Police say a father and his two young children died in a suspected murder-suicide beside a Mt. Lebanon parking garage in broad daylight.

Story Snapshot

Police found three people with fall injuries near a municipal garage and pronounced them dead at the scene.

Preliminary police finding points to a murder-suicide; investigators are not treating it as an accident.

The medical examiner identified the victims as a father and his two children, ages 8 and 6.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Municipal Way behind the Mt. Lebanon municipal building.

What Police Say Happened On Municipal Way

Mt. Lebanon Police responded at about 4:15 p.m. to reports of three unconscious people behind the municipal building, next to a public parking garage. First responders performed CPR, but all three were pronounced dead at the scene. Allegheny County Police said the victims had injuries that match a fall. The agency said early information points to a murder-suicide. The Mt. Lebanon police chief said they are not treating the case as an accident.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the dead as Patrick Lynch, 42, his 8-year-old son James, and his 6-year-old daughter Caroline. Officials described the three as a family. The location sits on Municipal Way, a corridor behind the municipal building that links to the public garage used by town staff, visitors, and shoppers. The scene drew multiple agencies and closed parts of the area during the response and early investigation.

How Officials Are Framing The Case

Allegheny County Police used clear language about the early read of the evidence. The agency said the facts point to a murder-suicide and that all three showed injuries linked to a fall from height. That phrasing reflects the stage of the case but gives a direct picture of the working theory. This is the kind of straight talk people expect from law enforcement: say what the evidence shows so far, then confirm it once the medical examiner issues final rulings.

Police also drew a bright line between a tragic accident and a deliberate act. Mt. Lebanon’s police chief said investigators were not treating the event as an accident. That distinction matters, because it guides how the public reads the loss and how agencies work the case. It also sets a sober tone for the community as schools, churches, and neighbors process what happened and how to support each other.

Where This Fits In The Broader Pattern

Cases in which a parent kills children and then dies by suicide are rare but studied. The National Institute of Justice describes this class as familicide and notes that most known offenders are men and many cases end with the offender’s suicide. A 2021 review of studies across several countries reported similar trends and stressed how uncommon these events are, even as they draw wide public attention for obvious reasons.

A Pittsburgh-area father killed his two young children and himself Tuesday in a murder-suicide at a municipal parking garage in Mount Lebanon. Their mother said her husband had been laid off in August and had a therapy appointment scheduled for the following day.… — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 4, 2026

Police have not publicly discussed motive. That is common in the first days of a sensitive case. Communities need both compassion and clarity. Law enforcement should continue to share verified facts when ready. Families, schools, and local leaders should focus on immediate care for children and parents who are scared or grieving. That balanced approach reflects common sense: comfort the living while investigators do their jobs.

What Comes Next For The Investigation

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death for each person. Those rulings, along with any scene analysis and video review, will close the loop on how and from where the falls occurred. Agencies often also review camera footage from public buildings and nearby businesses. These steps build a timeline and confirm what police believe happened. One brief caveat applies: officials have described the murder-suicide finding as preliminary until final reports issue.

How The Community Is Responding

Mt. Lebanon residents have gathered at schools and local memorials to honor the two children. Parents have asked for extra counseling at elementary schools and after-school programs. Faith leaders and civic groups have organized vigils and set up channels for support. This is the right civic reflex. When a community faces a loss this sharp, order and care matter. People need places to grieve, clear information from authorities, and practical help for kids who feel afraid.

Sources:

washingtontimes.com, post-gazette.com, cbsnews.com, nbcnews.com, triblive.com

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