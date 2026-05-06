DERANGED Jailbreak Plot — Caught Red-Handed

A Minnesota man’s bungled attempt to spring accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione from a Brooklyn federal jail using a pizza cutter and barbecue fork as “weapons” exposes how leftist-fueled anti-corporate rage has emboldened would-be criminals to impersonate federal agents and undermine law enforcement authority.

Story Snapshot

Mark Anderson, 36, arrested January 28, 2026, at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after posing as FBI agent with fake court order to free Luigi Mangione

Anderson warned staff of “weapons” in his bag—revealed to be a pizza cutter and barbecue fork from his pizzeria job—and hurled personal lawsuit documents against the DOJ

No inmates released; Anderson faces federal impersonation charges carrying up to three years imprisonment

Incident highlights dangerous cultural obsession with Mangione, accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024

Amateur Impersonation Scheme Fails at Federal Jail

Mark Anderson arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center around 6:50 PM on January 28, 2026, claiming FBI status and brandishing what he alleged was a court order signed by a judge to secure Luigi Mangione’s release. Instead of federal credentials, Anderson presented a Minnesota driver’s license. Bureau of Prisons staff immediately recognized the fraud. Anderson then warned personnel about weapons in his bag before they searched it, discovering a pizza cutter and barbecue fork—tools from his recent employment at a Minnesota pizzeria. Bureau of Prisons officers, assisted by NYPD and FBI agents, arrested Anderson on-site without incident or facility disruption.

Pizzeria Worker’s Criminal History and DOJ Grudge

Anderson relocated from New York to Minnesota for employment that failed, eventually working at a pizzeria before his January 28 arrest. He has prior arrests in the Bronx for petit larceny and menacing, establishing a pattern of disregard for law. During the jail incident, Anderson threw documents related to a personal lawsuit against the US Department of Justice at staff, suggesting a grudge against federal authority. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York filed charges January 29, and Anderson appeared in court that afternoon. His motivation remains unclear, but no evidence links him directly to Mangione or any organized effort, indicating a lone actor emboldened by anti-government sentiment.

Mangione’s High-Profile Case Fuels Dangerous Sympathizer Culture

Luigi Mangione, 27, stands accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel on December 4, 2024, during an investor conference. The Ivy League graduate has pleaded not guilty to state and federal murder charges but faces potential death penalty rulings from US District Judge Margaret Garnett on January 30, 2026. Despite the severity of charges, Mangione has attracted sympathizers who view him as an anti-corporate symbol, contributing to a legal defense fund and sending fan mail. This misguided glorification has created a dangerous environment where individuals like Anderson feel justified attempting reckless criminal acts. MDC Brooklyn, the only federal jail in New York City, has housed high-profile inmates including El Chapo without successful escapes, underscoring the facility’s security.

Federal Security Reinforced Against Impersonation Threats

Anderson’s failed scheme reinforces vulnerabilities posed by impersonation crimes targeting federal facilities, though no operational breach occurred. The incident demonstrates how leftist rhetoric demonizing corporations and law enforcement can inspire unstable individuals to challenge legal authority with absurd tactics. Federal prosecutors are pursuing the case vigorously, with Anderson facing up to three years imprisonment for impersonating a federal officer. Mangione remains in MDC custody with federal jury selection scheduled for September 2026 and a state trial sought for July. Law enforcement sources confirmed Mangione as Anderson’s target, emphasizing the amateur nature of the attempt. This case serves as a warning about the real-world consequences of valorizing accused murderers and undermining respect for constitutional order and public safety.

Sources:

Man ‘poses’ as FBI in Luigi Mangione jail break attempt – The Nightly

Luigi Mangione: Man Impersonating FBI Agent Attempts Jailbreak – Business Insider

Man allegedly tried busting Luigi Mangione out of jail with BBQ fork, pizza cutter while posing as FBI agent – Fox News

Man posing as FBI agent fails to break Luigi Mangione out of jail – Washington Times

Man Allegedly Posed As FBI Agent To Try To Free Luigi Mangione From Jail – iHeart

Man impersonating FBI tries to free Luigi Mangione using a fork as a weapon – La Voce di New York