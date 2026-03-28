Javelin Missile HEIST From Marine Base

A fully operational Javelin missile system allegedly walked off a U.S. Marine base and into a black-market pipeline—raising the kind of national-security question Washington loves to ignore until it’s too late.

Story Snapshot

Federal prosecutors say a Marine ammunition specialist stole and sold military weapons and ammo from Camp Pendleton over nearly four years.

The alleged haul included at least one Javelin missile system that authorities recovered without it being demilitarized.

A judge ordered the Marine held in custody, citing flight risk and potential witness or evidence interference.

Investigators say only some of the stolen ammunition and equipment has been recovered, and the full scope remains unclear.

What prosecutors allege happened at Camp Pendleton

Federal court records describe a long-running theft and resale operation tied to Corporal Andrew Paul Amarillas, a U.S. Marine formerly stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, California. Prosecutors allege Amarillas used his position as an ammunition technical specialist at the School of Infantry West to steal restricted military property between February 2022 and November 2025, then transport and sell it into a network operating in Arizona.

Authorities allege the stolen items included at least one Javelin missile system and large quantities of military ammunition. The government’s description matters because Javelins are not ordinary small arms; they are tightly controlled battlefield weapons manufactured for the U.S. military and not legal for civilian ownership unless demilitarized. According to the reporting, agents recovered a Javelin that was not demilitarized, underscoring the seriousness of the case.

The court’s immediate move: hold the accused in custody

On March 27, 2026, Amarillas pleaded not guilty in federal court in Phoenix. A federal judge ordered him held in custody pending trial, citing concerns that he posed a flight risk and could interfere with evidence or witnesses at Camp Pendleton. That decision signals the court views the case as more than a paperwork issue; it reflects the stakes when the alleged conduct involves restricted weapon systems and a potential multi-person trafficking chain.

What investigators say was recovered—and what remains missing

Investigators have not publicly claimed they recovered everything prosecutors say was stolen. Reporting indicates the Javelin missile system was recovered, but not in a demilitarized state. In addition, only a portion of the ammunition has been located. One figure cited in the case involves 66 cans of M855 rifle ammunition, with roughly one-third recovered. Some of that material was purchased by undercover officers; other items were seized.

Why this case hits a nerve beyond the base gate

Camp Pendleton is a major installation that stores and trains with substantial weapons and ammunition. A case alleging an insider could siphon off controlled gear for years points to a basic accountability problem: inventory, access controls, and auditing have to function even when the offender wears the uniform and holds a trusted specialty. Authorities have indicated they are still working to determine the full extent of what was taken, leaving key public-safety questions unresolved.

The policy question conservatives should focus on: competence and accountability

The available reporting focuses on the criminal allegations, not broader Pentagon reforms, and it does not include independent expert commentary. Still, the facts presented create a clear governance test for the federal government in 2026: preventing insider theft is not about new speech codes or ideological training; it is about competent controls, verifiable inventories, and consequences that deter. When advanced weapons can move into illicit markets, it puts civilians and law enforcement at risk.

“Federal agents recovered a javelin missile system…” https://t.co/hmcBjqtk2L — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) March 28, 2026

For voters already exhausted by inflation, high energy costs, and the sense that Washington can never do the basics well, this is a different kind of frustration: a national-security breach that shouldn’t be partisan. The complaint’s alleged objective—steal military property and sell it for money—also cuts against the expectation that the chain of command and federal systems can keep dangerous hardware secured. The legal process will determine guilt, but the security failures deserve scrutiny now.

Sources:

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2026-03-29/marine-accused-of-stealing-selling-weapons-from-camp-pendleton