Congress RECESSING — What About the SHUTDOWN!

Washington just left town while airport security and border enforcement hang in the balance—proof that “essential government” can still be treated like a bargaining chip.

Story Snapshot

The Senate recessed for roughly two weeks without resolving the DHS shutdown, even after passing a funding approach that omits ICE deportation operations and parts of CBP.

The House passed a 60-day continuing resolution to fund all of DHS through late May, including immigration enforcement, but Senate Democrats called it “dead on arrival.”

Roughly 100,000 DHS employees—including tens of thousands of TSA screeners—remain affected as travel disruptions grow and worker finances deteriorate.

The standoff is tied to demands for immigration-enforcement reforms after the killing of Alex Pretti by CBP agents, with competing claims about accountability versus public safety.

Senate leaves as DHS shutdown hits a new level of dysfunction

Senators departed Washington after failing to reach a deal to reopen the Department of Homeland Security, extending what multiple reports describe as a record-long partial shutdown focused specifically on DHS. The Senate moved a bill that would fund DHS while excluding ICE deportation operations and some CBP functions, a structure that immediately collided with House Republicans’ insistence on full operational funding. The result is a stalemate that continues through recess.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans advanced a different plan: a 60-day continuing resolution funding all of DHS at current levels, including immigration enforcement, through late May. That measure passed the House 213–203, with three Democrats crossing over—an indicator that at least some members felt constituent pressure from travel impacts, local security concerns, or worker hardship. Senate Democratic leaders, however, signaled they would block it without immigration-related reforms.

Competing bills reveal a deeper fight over immigration enforcement

The shutdown’s political trigger traces back to the Jan. 24 killing of Alex Pretti by CBP agents, an incident that helped crystallize Senate Democrats’ push to condition DHS funding on changes they argue would curb abusive enforcement. That demand is now directly shaping legislative text: the Senate’s approach funds DHS while carving out enforcement pieces Republicans view as mission-critical. House Republicans counter that defunding immigration enforcement undermines border security and invites chaos.

Negotiations have also been complicated by President Trump’s influence on the Republican side, including pressure to link broader talks to the SAVE America Act—an election-security measure described in coverage as having limited viability in the Senate. In practice, this has turned a basic appropriations dispute into a high-stakes referendum on enforcement power: whether immigration agencies should be constrained as a condition of reopening government, or funded first with oversight handled separately.

Real-world impact: TSA workers squeezed, travelers disrupted, and security strained

DHS is not an abstract budget line; it is airport screening, disaster response coordination, and frontline enforcement. Coverage cited about 100,000 DHS employees affected, including around 50,000 TSA officers required to keep working without normal pay. Reports describe rising callouts, resignations, and personal crises such as missed car payments and housing stress—predictable consequences when Washington forces families to float the federal government on personal credit.

Travel also took measurable hits earlier in the shutdown period, including the suspension of Global Entry. That kind of disruption lands hardest on working Americans and small businesses that cannot “expense” delays away. The longer the impasse drags on, the more pressure builds at airports, where fewer screeners and lower morale can ripple into longer lines and operational risk. None of that resolves the underlying policy argument; it only punishes the public.

What to watch when lawmakers return from recess

The next inflection point is whether Senate leadership will take up the House’s full-funding stopgap, or insist on the Senate framework that excludes ICE deportation operations and parts of CBP. Republicans argue that selectively turning off enforcement arms of DHS amounts to governing by sabotage—especially while illegal immigration remains a top voter concern. Democrats argue reforms must come first. With recess underway, neither side is forced into immediate compromise.

BREAKING: Senate adjourns until Thursday as DHS shutdown drags on with no agreement with House pic.twitter.com/rtZ8ZyGYge — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 30, 2026

President Trump’s administration faces a separate challenge: the executive branch is responsible for day-to-day continuity, yet its tools are limited when Congress will not fund operations. Reporting also referenced an order aimed at getting TSA officers paid despite the shutdown, but at least one account noted that detail needed corroboration beyond secondary summaries. Either way, the constitutional problem remains: Washington can argue about policy without forcing “essential” workers to live on uncertainty.

Sources:

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/03/27/senate-dhs-funding-deal-00847949

https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/dhs-shutdown-2026-senate-funding-day-42/

https://www.nlc.org/article/2026/03/27/nlcs-federal-update-dhs-shutdown-fema-review-council-extension-and-bric-funding/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_United_States_federal_government_shutdowns

https://appropriations.house.gov/news/press-releases/house-passes-hr-7744-end-democrat-shutdown-and-fully-fund-homeland-security

https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2026/03/democrats-dhs-shutdown-enters-35th-day-as-airports-plunge-into-chaos-frontline-workers-suffer/