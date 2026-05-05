DESPICABLE Reason California IMPORTS Oil Despite MASSIVE Reserves

President Trump is considering capping California’s state fuel tax to slash gas prices by 40%, delivering relief to drivers crushed by the nation’s highest pump prices while challenging Sacramento’s revenue-hungry grip on motorists.

Story Highlights

Trump proposes federal cap on California’s 71-cent-per-gallon state gas tax, potentially dropping prices to $2.50 from $4.25

California drivers pay 47% more than the national average despite Trump’s energy boom lowering prices nationwide

State Democrats raise taxes annually while blocking in-state oil production, forcing 67% foreign imports despite massive reserves

Newsom administration counters with 55th lawsuit against Trump and plans new per-mile taxes on drivers starting 2027

Trump Takes Aim at California’s Tax Machine

President Donald Trump announced in an exclusive interview with The California Post that he is exploring a federal cap on California’s state fuel tax, a move that could cut gas prices to $2.50 per gallon from the current $4.25 average. Trump criticized California Democrats for maintaining the nation’s highest gas taxes at approximately 71 cents per gallon, plus local fees totaling $1.44 per gallon in combined levies, even as his administration’s energy policies have driven national prices down to $2.88 per gallon. The President called the state’s tax structure “unfair” and dismissed claims that high taxes are needed for infrastructure, pointing to California’s poor road quality despite a $325 billion state budget.

California’s Self-Inflicted Energy Crisis

California possesses the fifth-largest oil reserves in the United States yet imports 67% of its petroleum, a deliberate policy choice driven by environmental activists and Sacramento politicians who restrict in-state production and pipeline development. This import dependency keeps prices artificially high while threatening refinery closures in 2027-2028, which would devastate supply chains across Nevada and Arizona. Governor Newsom’s administration has doubled down on electric vehicle mandates and carbon neutrality goals for 2045, even as the state’s automatic annual gas tax increases—implemented in 2017—continue to hit drivers every July 1st. Energy experts note this creates a vicious cycle where California raises taxes whenever national oil prices fall, preventing residents from benefiting from America’s energy boom.

The Federal-State Showdown

Trump’s proposed tax cap sets up a constitutional clash between federal authority and state taxation powers, with the mechanism—whether executive order or legislation—still unclear. Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the administration’s 55th lawsuit last week challenging federal pipeline permits, demonstrating Sacramento’s commitment to resisting Trump’s energy agenda. Any legislative path faces a 60-vote Senate hurdle, though Trump’s political calculation is clear: California drivers desperate for relief may pressure Democratic lawmakers to compromise. Energy Professor Mische argues that while a tax cap provides short-term relief, the real solution requires opening California’s oil fields and pipelines to sustain refineries and regional energy security against what he calls environmental groups’ “desperate” attempts to shut down domestic production.

Democrats’ Tax-and-Replace Strategy

As electric vehicle adoption threatens to erode gas tax revenue, California Democrats have proposed a new “road usage charge” of 2.3 cents per mile for EV owners starting July 2027, with an opt-out annual fee of $340. This per-mile tax scheme, experts warn, will inevitably expand and increase just as gas taxes did, particularly burdening rural and low-income commuters who drive longer distances for work. The Washington Examiner notes this creates a taxation trap where Californians face punishing gas taxes today and mileage taxes tomorrow, with no path to relief except federal intervention. Trump’s promise to cap state fuel taxes addresses the immediate crisis of $4.25-per-gallon prices while exposing Sacramento’s incompetence in managing a state budget that has nearly doubled since 2017 yet delivers crumbling roads and the nation’s highest energy costs.

Sources:

Trump considers capping state gas tax, signals possible relief for Californians – Fox Business

Trump vows to drive down California gas prices – AOL

Can President Trump cut California’s highest in the nation gas taxes? – California Globe

Newsom’s Democrats propose new tax on Californians – American Energy Alliance