General Dynamics’ Costly Reboot Raises Eyebrows

A $500 million Texas shell plant opened to boost wartime supply has not delivered a single qualifying 155mm round two years later—and now faces a contractor reboot under a cloud of Army warnings.

Story Snapshot

Army leaders say the Mesquite plant has produced zero qualifying 155mm shells.

Show-cause and cure notices flagged missed milestones and poor performance.

An eight-month work stoppage ended, but reasons remain undisclosed.

General Dynamics pledged $200 million to replace failed equipment and restart.

The promise: a surge of shells, the delivery: zero

Congressional testimony in early 2026 said the Mesquite, Texas facility had not produced a single qualifying 155mm projectile under the Army’s agreement with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems. Chairman Rob Wittman put a fine point on it: two years in, still zero shells from the three Universal Artillery Projectile Lines. The Army’s top acquisition official echoed frustration, as the broader goal of 100,000 shells per month stayed out of reach.

Confusion over numbers fueled public doubt. A separate outlet floated a figure near 56,000 shells per month. That claim clashes with congressional statements and contract language. The likely split is simple: non-qualifying parts or activity elsewhere do not count as accepted 155mm projectiles from Mesquite. The Army’s own actions—formal notices, warnings, and a pause—line up with the zero-acceptance picture, not with healthy output from this site.

Paper trail: warnings, missed deadlines, and a quiet pause

The Army sent a show-cause letter after the contractor missed completion dates for Universal Artillery Projectile Lines 1 and 2, and it warned Line 3 was also at risk. The notice gave General Dynamics a short window to prove it could perform. Earlier, the service issued a cure notice citing poor performance at the Mesquite modular metal parts facility, raising the stakes for the company and the program.

The service also imposed a work-stoppage order that lasted eight months and lifted it in April 2026. The Army did not publicly explain what triggered the halt or why it ended, which keeps the root-cause story murky. Even so, the Army chose to proceed with a $591 million contract path, which signals a preference to fix and finish rather than cancel and restart from scratch.

The reboot: new money, new hardware, old questions

General Dynamics committed $200 million of private capital to overhaul the Mesquite plant. The company plans to unwind its partnership with Turkish firm Repkon and swap in hardware and management from Deterrence Defense. Media reports tie the reboot to equipment that failed to meet required standards. That plan suggests the contractor knows where the bottleneck sits and aims to replace it with proven gear and oversight.

No public engineering reports, failure analyses, or Army acceptance memos confirm that the new lines now meet spec. There is also no independent audit that shows accepted shells after the stoppage ended. The facts that do exist—a zero-acceptance record, formal Army warnings, and a contractor-funded reset—support a clear view: this factory fell short, and leadership is trying to salvage it without plunging the Army into a full do-over.

What the mess reveals about defense common sense

The pattern tracks with long-running problems in defense buying: big promises, immature manufacturing, sliding schedules, and contract triage. When a plant misses targets for core munitions in a shooting world, leaders should act fast. The Army’s show-cause and cure notices reflect that pressure. The decision to continue the contract, while demanding fixes and private capital, fits a pragmatic approach: keep momentum, reduce taxpayer risk, and hold the vendor’s feet to the fire.

A Pentagon watchdog report found that in the roughly two years since it was built, an ammunition plant in Mesquite, Texas, has not produced any parts for 155mm artillery rounds, hindering the Army's goal to help backfill stocks of ammunition provided to Ukraine after Russia… — Beefeater (@Beefeater_Fella) July 15, 2026

Two moves would close the debate. First, release the Inspector General’s full evaluation file or, at minimum, a redacted technical summary to document root causes and fixes. Second, commission an independent audit to verify accepted-projectile counts from Mesquite and resolve the 56,000-versus-zero split. Until then, one thing stands: the Army and Congress say this half-billion-dollar plant has not delivered the rounds it was built to make, and the clock is still ticking.

Sources:

cbsnews.com, media.defense.gov, breakingdefense.com, metaintro.com, thedefensepost.com, dodmantech.mil

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