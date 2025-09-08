Kamala Harris throws Joe Biden under the bus in her explosive new memoir, calling his 2024 re-election decision “recklessness” and exposing the chaos that handed Trump his victory.

Story Highlights

Harris blasts Biden’s “reckless” decision-making process in upcoming memoir “107 Days”

Former VP argues the choice to run shouldn’t have been left to Biden and Jill alone

Reveals feeling marginalized by Biden’s team despite improving poll numbers

Criticizes White House communications for failing to defend her against attacks

Harris Exposes Biden Administration’s Fatal Decision

Kamala Harris delivers a devastating critique of Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election bid in her forthcoming memoir “107 Days,” scheduled for release September 23, 2025. Harris characterizes Biden’s decision-making process as “recklessness,” arguing that such a consequential choice should never have been left solely to Biden and his wife Jill. This unprecedented public criticism from a former vice president exposes the internal dysfunction that ultimately paved the way for Trump’s return to power.

Democratic Party Chaos and Poor Leadership Decisions

The memoir reveals how Democratic Party leadership failed spectacularly during the critical 2024 election period. Biden’s poor debate performance in June 2024, which Harris attributes to exhaustion, triggered mounting pressure that culminated in his withdrawal on July 21, 2024. Harris describes feeling increasingly marginalized by Biden’s inner circle, even as her polling numbers improved while Biden’s declined. This internal strife demonstrates the party’s inability to manage succession planning effectively.

White House Communications Team Abandons Harris

Harris directly criticizes the Biden White House communications team for their failure to defend her against political attacks. She describes being left to fend for herself while serving as vice president, highlighting the administration’s poor strategic coordination and loyalty issues. This abandonment by Biden’s team reflects broader problems with the administration’s messaging and support structure that conservatives have long criticized as incompetent and self-serving.

Implications for Future Democratic Leadership

Harris’s scorching memoir exposes the deep fractures within Democratic leadership that contributed to Trump’s electoral victory. Her candid criticism reveals how personal ambition and poor decision-making processes undermined party unity at a crucial moment. The 107-day period between Biden’s withdrawal and Trump’s election victory represents a masterclass in Democratic incompetence, validating conservative concerns about the party’s fitness to govern.

https://t.co/WlpCLyxRT8

"Kamala Harris goes scorched earth on Biden’s decision to run for second term: ‘Recklessness’…"_Story by Emily Crane • New York Post via MSN… 🤣🤣🤣 Oh well… so much for loyalty and cover-ups — straight from the mouth of a hyena 🤣🤣🤣❗️ Spilled❗️ — Thai Nguyen (@Thai3000dpn) September 10, 2025

This internal Democratic warfare, now laid bare in Harris’s tell-all memoir, demonstrates why American voters ultimately rejected their chaotic leadership in favor of Trump’s return to restore competent governance and constitutional principles.

Sources:

Kamala Harris’s new book reveals her frustrations with Biden and the 2024 race

Kamala Harris Memoir Reveals Frustrations With Biden White House

107 Days – Wikipedia

107 Days by Kamala Harris – Simon & Schuster