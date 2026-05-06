Hunter Biden “Ghosting” Fight Explodes

A court filing claims Hunter Biden wants a judge to treat a 7-year-old’s heartbreak as legally “immaterial,” and that’s the kind of elite moral rot Americans are tired of being told to ignore.

Quick Take

Lunden Roberts is asking an Arkansas court to hold Hunter Biden in civil contempt for allegedly violating a 2023 child-support settlement tied partly to artwork and communication.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers are pushing to dismiss the contempt request, arguing there was no court-ordered requirement for personal contact—and that the child’s emotional state is not legally relevant to enforcement.

The dispute traces back to a 2019 DNA-confirmed paternity case and a 2023 agreement that dropped monthly support from $20,000 to $5,000 alongside promises involving up to 30 paintings.

The judge has not ruled yet, and public docket activity shows additional filings, signaling the case remains active and contentious.

The Arkansas filing that put “ghosting” in black-and-white

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Navy Joan Roberts, is seeking court enforcement of a 2023 settlement in an Arkansas paternity case involving Hunter Biden. In a January 2026 contempt motion, Roberts alleges Biden failed to follow through on promised terms, including artwork-related provisions and consistent communication, and she asks the court for civil contempt sanctions that could include incarceration until compliance. The filings keep the fight centered in Independence County Circuit Court.

Hunter Biden’s legal response, filed later in January, asks the court to dismiss the contempt motion. His lawyers argue that while the dispute is emotionally charged, a judge can only enforce what a prior order required. According to reporting on the filing, the defense contends the child’s feelings and the state of the father-daughter relationship are “immaterial” because the settlement did not impose a binding duty of personal contact.

Hunter Biden Hits Back at Baby Mama Lunden Roberts in Court Filing, Says It Doesn’t Matter That He “Ghosted” His Daughter https://t.co/gLB9k0Uh0n — Major Anthony Jones (@majorbrainpain) January 29, 2026

What the 2023 deal reportedly promised—and why it’s now disputed

According to multiple reports, the parties’ 2023 settlement reduced support from about $20,000 per month to $5,000 per month and included an arrangement tied to Hunter Biden’s artwork, with up to 30 paintings involved. Roberts now claims the agreement envisioned a process where the child could help select pieces, and she says those promises weren’t kept. Biden’s team counters that assigning the paintings by the deadline satisfies the requirement.

The arguments also reflect how family-court enforcement works in reality: contempt typically hinges on clear, enforceable obligations. If the record lacks a specific order requiring calls, visits, or “bonding,” a judge may be limited in using contempt to force a relationship—no matter how painful the situation appears. Roberts’ filings try to connect compliance to the child’s wellbeing and fairness, including comparisons to the lifestyle of Biden’s other children.

A timeline that starts with paternity denial and ends with a contempt threat

The case dates to a 2018 relationship and Navy’s birth that year, followed by a paternity dispute that turned into litigation in Arkansas. Reporting and court information show a 2019 DNA test confirmed Biden’s paternity after earlier denial, and the matter continued through years of support wrangling. The January 2026 contempt push is the latest flashpoint, landing after public attention returned to the case in late January.

Roberts has also linked the breakdown in communication to the period after she released a memoir, alleging Biden effectively “ghosted” the child. Biden’s attorneys, as described in coverage, argue Roberts is using the court process to embarrass him and that the emotional narrative does not change what can be enforced. The public record shows the case remains active, with docket entries indicating ongoing disputes beyond support, including motions referencing fraud and counterfeiting allegations.

Why conservatives see a bigger cultural signal—without guessing beyond the filings

This dispute is not federal policy, but it’s a real-time look at something voters rejected from the Biden era: the sense that powerful families play by different rules while ordinary Americans are lectured about “values.” The filings, as reported, show a legal strategy focused on technical enforceability—standard lawyering—but the phrase “immaterial” lands hard when the subject is a child asking why her father won’t call.

The court has not ruled, and reporting indicates no hearing date has been publicly pinned down. That means key claims—such as whether specific communication promises were enforceable terms or merely informal expectations—may depend on the exact settlement language and subsequent orders. For now, the clearest verified point is narrow but important: Roberts is asking for contempt-based enforcement, and Biden’s side is asking the court to treat relationship harm as outside the legal question.

Sources:

Hunter Biden Hits Back at Baby Mama Lunden Roberts in Court Filing, Says It Doesn’t Matter That He “Ghosted” His Daughter

Hunter Biden moves to dismiss contempt motion, saying he ‘ghosted’ daughter; calls child’s feelings irrelevant

“Why Doesn’t He Call?”: A Child, Her Mother, and Hunter Biden

Arkansas Courts Case Information: 32DR-19-187