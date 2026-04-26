SHOCKING– Union-Backed Scheme GETS ENOUGH SIGNATURES

California voters will decide in November whether to impose a one-time $100 billion wealth grab targeting the state’s richest residents, a measure critics warn could trigger an economic exodus while proponents insist it’s necessary to offset federal budget cuts.

Story Snapshot

Union-backed initiative secures 1.6 million signatures—double the required threshold—to place a 5% billionaire tax on November 2026 ballot

Proposed tax targets Californians with net worth over $1 billion, aiming to raise $100 billion for healthcare, education, and food programs

Business leaders warn the measure could drive wealthy residents out of state, ultimately reducing tax revenue and harming California’s economy

Campaign framed as response to Trump administration’s $100 billion in federal healthcare funding cuts threatening hospital closures

Union-Led Campaign Clears Signature Hurdle

The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West announced April 26, 2026, that its “2026 Billionaire Tax Act” campaign has gathered approximately 1.6 million signatures, substantially exceeding the 875,000 required to qualify for the November ballot. The union, representing over 120,000 healthcare workers, spearheaded the effort through its “Save California Health Care and Public Education” campaign arm. Signature verification by county officials remains pending, with a June 24 submission deadline and final certification due June 25. This marks one of 44 ballot initiatives filed for 2026, though only about nine typically qualify in average election cycles.

One-Time Tax Targets Approximately 800 Billionaires

The measure proposes a one-time 5% tax on net wealth exceeding $1 billion, with certain exclusions including property. Unlike recurring wealth taxes debated nationally, this single levy would apply to an estimated 700 to 800 California billionaires. The tax functions as both a constitutional amendment and statute, designed to generate approximately $100 billion earmarked specifically for services facing federal funding cuts. Ninety percent of revenues would fund healthcare facilities and programs, while the remaining 10% would support K-14 education and food assistance for low-income residents. This structure reflects California’s progressive tax tradition, similar to the state’s existing Vehicle License Fee mechanism.

Federal Cuts Drive Emergency Funding Pitch

SEIU-UHW framed the initiative as an urgent response to what it calls a “healthcare collapse” triggered by Trump administration policies reducing federal healthcare funding by roughly $100 billion. Union officials warn these cuts threaten widespread hospital and clinic closures across California, jeopardizing access to care for millions of residents. The campaign accelerated its signature-gathering efforts after reporting 25% completion in March 2026, capitalizing on voter frustration with both federal spending reductions and rising costs for essential services. Proponents argue the tax represents an equitable solution forcing the wealthiest to shoulder costs ordinary Californians cannot afford during a fiscal crisis not of their making.

Business Opposition Warns of Economic Consequences

Business leaders and economic analysts have mounted fierce opposition, arguing the tax would trigger an exodus of wealthy residents seeking lower-tax jurisdictions, ultimately shrinking California’s tax base and harming the broader economy. Counter-initiatives have been cleared for signature gathering, aiming to block or modify the billionaire tax should it reach voters. Critics note California already imposes some of the nation’s highest income and capital gains taxes, making additional levies potentially catastrophic for retaining high-net-worth individuals whose departures could reduce overall state revenue despite the one-time windfall. This debate reflects longstanding tensions in deep-blue California between progressive advocates seeking redistribution and business interests warning against policies they view as economically destructive, regardless of intentions.

The measure’s fate hinges on signature verification and November voter sentiment amid competing narratives about fairness versus fiscal responsibility. Forty-four initiatives were filed for 2026, indicating heightened ballot activity compared to the 2010-2024 average of nine qualifiers per cycle, suggesting voters face unusually crowded choices. Both supporters and opponents acknowledge uncertainties about verification success, voter turnout, and whether rival measures could dilute or block the tax. What remains clear is that everyday Californians—whether healthcare workers fearing clinic closures or taxpayers questioning whether elites pay their fair share—face consequences from decisions made by politicians and wealthy power brokers seemingly insulated from the struggles ordinary families endure daily.

Sources:

California billionaire tax secures enough signatures to make ballot – CBS News

Billionaire tax backers say they have enough signatures — times two – Los Angeles Times

Campaign behind California’s wealth tax initiative reports collecting 25% of signatures – Ballotpedia News

Initiative No. 25-0024A1 (Billionaire Tax) – California Attorney General

California Billionaire Tax Act – SEIU-UHW