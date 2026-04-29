SHOCKING Complaint FILED Against MEGACHURCH Pastor

The pastor of America’s largest United Methodist Church is challenging a Republican incumbent for U.S. Senate in Kansas, while the GOP files a federal complaint alleging he illegally exploited church resources for political gain.

Story Snapshot

Adam Hamilton, senior pastor of Church of the Resurrection for 36 years, announced his run as an “independent-minded” Democrat against Sen. Roger Marshall

Kansas GOP filed FEC complaint claiming Hamilton unlawfully used church platforms—including videos and emails—to promote his candidacy

Hamilton plans to remain senior pastor regardless of election outcome, citing historical precedents for clergy serving in Congress

The race highlights growing tensions between progressive faith leaders and conservative voters in traditionally red states

Megachurch Pastor Enters Political Arena

Adam Hamilton confirmed his candidacy for U.S. Senate at a Thursday press conference in Prairie Village, following a 12-week discernment process that included prayer, fasting, and visits to 18 Kansas towns. Hamilton founded Church of the Resurrection 36 years ago, transforming it into the world’s largest United Methodist congregation in Johnson County, a suburban Democratic stronghold near Kansas City. He positions himself as an “independent-minded” candidate on the Democratic ticket, aiming to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Marshall in a state that traditionally leans conservative. Hamilton told his congregation he intends to retain his pastoral duties whether he wins or loses the August 4 primary.

The pastor of the nation's largest Methodist church is running for the U.S. Senate in Kansas @WashTimes https://t.co/djgntZ1734 — Washington Times Local (@WashTimesLocal) April 30, 2026

GOP Files Federal Ethics Complaint

The Kansas Republican Party filed a Federal Election Commission complaint alleging Hamilton violated the Federal Election Campaign Act by improperly using church resources to advance his political ambitions. The complaint specifically targets an exploratory video posted on the church’s website and YouTube channel, as well as an email sent to church members announcing his candidacy. Republicans argue these actions constitute unlawful corporate contributions to a political campaign, potentially jeopardizing the church’s tax-exempt status. The timing of the complaint—filed just days before Hamilton’s formal announcement—suggests a coordinated effort to undermine his candidacy before it gains momentum. The FEC has not yet ruled on the allegations.

Faith and Politics Collide

Hamilton’s dual role as pastor and political candidate raises fundamental questions about the appropriate relationship between religious institutions and electoral politics. He cites historical precedents of clergy members serving in Congress while maintaining their pastoral duties, framing his decision as a calling rather than a career move. Critics note the irony of Kansas Republicans suddenly championing church-state separation after years of embracing faith-based political activism from conservative religious leaders. The controversy underscores a broader pattern many Americans recognize: political elites selectively enforce rules based on partisan advantage rather than consistent principles. Hamilton’s progressive theology and leadership through recent United Methodist Church schisms over LGBTQ+ issues position him as a moderate voice in a denomination fractured by cultural battles.

Implications for Kansas Politics

Hamilton enters a Democratic primary field that already includes four candidates—Damon Anderson, Jason Hart, Kevin Latz, and Michael Soetaert—ahead of the June 1 filing deadline. His massive congregation provides built-in name recognition and grassroots organizing potential in a state where Republicans dominate statewide offices. Yet his progressive theology and association with Democratic causes may alienate conservative and moderate voters crucial to defeating an incumbent in Kansas. The FEC complaint could delay or derail his campaign if federal regulators find merit in the allegations, potentially setting a precedent for how megachurch leaders navigate political ambitions. Whether Hamilton’s appeal to “independent-minded” voters translates into electoral success remains uncertain, but his candidacy represents a test case for faith leaders seeking elected office in an era of deep partisan division.

The race will ultimately reveal whether Kansans prioritize Hamilton’s faith-based leadership message or view his candidacy as evidence of overreach by progressive religious institutions. Both conservatives and liberals increasingly question whether political insiders—regardless of party—genuinely serve constituents or merely protect their own power, making Hamilton’s outsider status potentially appealing across traditional ideological lines. His success or failure will signal how much appetite voters have for candidates who blend religious authority with political ambition in 2026’s contentious landscape.

Sources:

Johnson County pastor Adam Hamilton to announce decision on run for U.S. Senate

Kansas GOP claims megachurch pastor violated election ethics law

Church of the Resurrection – Senior Pastor Announcement

With Adam Hamilton eyeing Senate race, Kansas GOP suddenly cares about church-state separation