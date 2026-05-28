ICE Grabs DRIVER After Deadly Indiana Truck Crash

A fatal Indiana crash is raising a blunt question Washington avoided for years: why were non-citizens with shaky immigration status allowed behind the wheel of 80,000-pound rigs on American roads?

Quick Take

An Indian national, Sukhdeep Singh, was detained after a three-vehicle crash in Hendricks County, Indiana, that killed 64-year-old Terry Schultz.

Investigators say the semi-truck ran a red light at US 36 and County Road 525 East, triggering a chain-reaction collision.

Authorities confirmed Singh was transferred into ICE custody as the crash investigation continues.

The case is being discussed alongside a separate Indiana crash involving a non-citizen CDL holder that killed four Amish men, intensifying scrutiny on licensing and enforcement.

USDOT actions and proposed legislation are targeting “chameleon carriers” and questionable CDL pipelines tied to safety failures.

What happened at the Hendricks County intersection

Hendricks County authorities responded before noon on February 18, 2026, to a deadly crash at US 36 and County Road 525 East, between Avon and Danville. Reports say a Freightliner semi-truck traveling eastbound entered the intersection against a red light and struck a northbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Terry Schultz, 64, who died at the scene. The impact pushed the Chevrolet into a westbound Chrysler, creating a three-vehicle wreck.

Another Illegal Alien Truck Driver Causes Fatal Crash, This Time in Indiana https://t.co/oJBf1aWfGD — Darrell (@Damn_Lucky) February 19, 2026

Officials identified the truck driver as Sukhdeep Singh, an Indian national described in multiple reports as an “illegal alien.” Indiana State Police detained Singh, and ICE later took him into custody. As of February 19, 2026, the investigation remained active, with authorities examining physical evidence and vehicle data. Available reporting also stated there was no confirmed finding of alcohol or drug involvement at that time, underscoring that the central allegation was a traffic-control violation.

Why immigration status and CDLs became part of the story

The political heat around this crash is not only about one intersection or one decision to run a light. The bigger issue is how commercial driver’s licenses were issued and monitored during the prior administration’s broader approach to migration and labor. Reporting indicates Singh obtained an Indiana CDL in May 2025. Separate coverage also claims he had a prior border encounter in 2018 and was released, though that specific detail has been presented as sourced reporting rather than a fully documented public record.

This Hendricks County death is also being framed as “another” case because it follows a separate, high-profile Indiana tragedy involving a different non-citizen truck driver. That earlier incident involved a semi-truck crossing into oncoming traffic and striking an Amish van, killing four Amish men. While the two crashes are distinct in facts and location, the common thread in coverage is the combination of non-citizen status, commercial licensing, and preventable deaths—an outcome that hits hard in rural communities where emergency response is local but policy failures are national.

Federal and state responses now focus on enforcement and “chameleon carriers”

Trump-era agencies and allies have leaned into enforcement language and administrative cleanup. DHS publicly warned that it is “incredibly dangerous” for illegal aliens to operate semi-trucks, reflecting a safety-first framing that resonates with Americans who expect licensing to be strict and laws to be enforced. At USDOT, Secretary Sean Duffy launched a national CDL audit and announced actions targeting trucking companies and a CDL school network described as “shady,” indicating a focus on the pipeline that puts drivers in cabs.

What’s known, what’s not, and what comes next

The strongest facts in public reporting are straightforward: the intersection crash occurred February 18; Terry Schultz was killed; Singh was detained and transferred to ICE custody; and investigators are still working the case. Other elements, including how Singh’s immigration history intersects with licensing decisions, remain partly dependent on media sourcing and may be clarified through official records, court filings, and the ongoing crash reconstruction. That distinction matters, because policy should be built on verified processes, not internet certainty.

What comes next is likely a mix of prosecution, administrative audits, and legislative proposals aimed at tightening the CDL system—especially where identity, domicile status, training quality, and carrier accountability intersect. For conservative voters, the constitutional angle is limited here, but the governance issue is not: when government fails its basic duty to enforce borders and police licensing integrity, ordinary families pay the price on public roads. The Schultz case adds urgency to proving that “never again” is more than a slogan.

Sources:

Indian truck driver detained after 3-vehicle collision kills man in Indiana

Four dead as illegal immigrant semi-truck driver plows into Amish van in Indiana, CBP One app, Biden administration

Indian trucker again behind US crash killing 64-year-old; Sukhdeep Singh caught and released in 2018

USDOT responds to fatal Indiana crash by cracking down on shady trucking companies and CDL school

Congresswoman Hageman Introduces SAFE Act to Combat “Chameleon Carriers”