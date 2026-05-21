The U.S. Marine Corps just transformed its attack helicopters into long-range precision strike platforms capable of hitting targets over 200 miles away—a game-changing capability that will allow our Marines to operate independently in the Pacific without relying on Navy or Air Force support.

Story Highlights

Marine Corps selected L3Harris’ Red Wolf missile system for AH-1Z Viper helicopters, enabling strikes beyond 200 nautical miles

At $300,000-$500,000 per unit, Red Wolf costs a fraction of traditional cruise missiles while delivering comparable range and autonomous targeting

$86.2 million contract awarded with deployment scheduled by end of fiscal year 2027

System addresses lessons from Red Sea conflict where Navy spent hundreds of millions firing expensive interceptors at cheap drones

Marines Get 200-Mile Strike Capability

The Marine Corps officially selected the Red Wolf missile system on January 30, 2026, as part of its Precision Attack Strike Munition program. L3Harris Technologies developed this revolutionary weapon to launch from AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, extending their strike range from traditional helicopter munitions’ short distances to over 200 nautical miles—approximately 230 statute miles or 370 kilometers. The U.S. Navy awarded L3Harris an $86.2 million contract on February 4, 2026, with delivery scheduled for the end of fiscal 2027. This capability transforms Marine helicopters into over-the-horizon precision strike platforms.

Affordable Alternative to Wasteful Spending

Red Wolf represents common-sense fiscal management that should frustrate anyone who witnessed the Biden administration’s reckless defense spending. During the 2023-2025 Red Sea conflict, the Navy fired nearly 400 munitions—including 120 SM-2 missiles at $2.5 million each and 80 SM-6 missiles at $4.3 million each—to counter relatively cheap Houthi drones and missiles. That’s hundreds of millions of dollars wasted on interceptors that cost more than the targets they destroyed. Red Wolf costs between $300,000 and $500,000 per unit, delivering comparable range to traditional cruise missiles at one-fifth to one-tenth the price.

Pacific Strategy and Force Design 2030

This capability directly supports the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 strategy, which prioritizes distributed operations across the Pacific theater. Small, dispersed Marine units will conduct independent strikes without waiting for Navy or Air Force support—exactly what’s needed to counter China’s expanding naval capabilities and long-range weapons arsenal. The Red Wolf system completed 52 successful test flights and demonstrated maritime target engagement in December 2025. The missile can loiter for up to 60 minutes, providing extended patrol and targeting opportunities. It’s designed as a multi-mission platform capable of kinetic strikes, electronic warfare, intelligence gathering, and communication relay functions.

Proven Technology Ready for Deployment

Christopher Kubasik, L3Harris chairman and CEO, emphasized the urgent operational need: “Recent conflicts and incursions over NATO airspace, particularly with the increased use of mass-produced drones, demonstrates the urgent need for cost-effective alternatives to exquisite munitions.” The system features autonomous targeting capabilities and can be deployed in swarms, representing a fundamental shift toward affordable, multi-mission autonomous weapons platforms. Red Wolf’s subsonic speed and 60-minute endurance demonstrate realistic performance for a turbojet-powered system. The aircraft-agnostic, network-enabled design allows deployment across multiple platforms beyond just the Viper helicopter, maximizing return on investment.

Marine attack helicopters will now be able to hit targets 200 miles away with a missile https://t.co/jUCvYjfH6U — Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) February 13, 2026

This capability will substantially enhance Marine operational independence and deterrence posture in the Pacific while establishing a template for future affordable precision munitions development. Finally, we’re seeing smart defense procurement that prioritizes capability and affordability over the bloated, wasteful spending that characterized previous administrations. Our Marines will have the tools they need to deter Chinese aggression without breaking the bank—exactly the kind of fiscal responsibility and strategic thinking American taxpayers deserve.

Sources:

Why Marines Putting ‘Red Wolf’ Missiles on Viper Helicopters

Marines’ Red Wolf missile gives helicopters 200-mile range

US Marine attack helicopters to field long-range missiles by 2027

Marines Attack Helicopters to Get Long-Range Maritime Strike, Electronic Warfare Missile

US Navy Selects L3Harris Red Wolf for USMC Strike Programme

Red Wolf Long-Range Missiles for Marine Corps AH-1Z Vipers