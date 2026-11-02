Property Tax Bombshell Spurs Louisiana Clash

Louisiana voters will decide whether more seniors and disabled veterans can freeze home assessments by raising the income cap to $150,000.

Story Snapshot

The amendment lifts the income cap for a special assessment freeze from $100,000 to $150,000.

Only primary homes that already get the homestead exemption can qualify.

The freeze locks in assessed value, not the final tax bill, so bills can still rise with millages.

Opponents warn about less money for schools and local services without clear statewide cost data.

What Amendment 9 Would Change

Louisiana’s ballot includes Amendment 9, which would expand who can qualify for a “special assessment level,” often called a freeze on assessed value. The measure lifts the income limit for eligible homeowners from $100,000 to $150,000, opening the door to more seniors, disabled veterans, and surviving spouses whose homes already receive the homestead exemption. State election materials state the program only applies to a homeowner’s primary residence and relies on clear legal criteria for eligibility.

Under the special assessment, the parish assessor sets a base value for the home and holds it steady for eligible owners. The key limit is that only the assessed value is frozen. The total property tax bill can still change when millage rates change or when voters approve new taxes. Reporting and explainers stress this difference so voters do not think the amendment erases property taxes altogether.

Who Qualifies And How It Is Verified

The program targets defined groups: qualifying seniors, disabled veterans, and certain surviving spouses who live in the home and receive the homestead exemption. The House summary says assessors may verify income using the federal adjusted gross income from the most recent Louisiana tax return. This creates a straightforward check on eligibility and gives assessors a uniform way to review applications across parishes, reducing guesswork and disputes for both the public and local offices.

The change in Amendment 9 is large enough to catch people who did not qualify under the current ceiling but live on incomes below $150,000. The proposal also includes inflation adjustments starting in 2028, which would help the threshold keep pace with rising prices over time. Those features are designed to reduce “benefit cliff” effects where a small raise pushes a homeowner above the cap and causes them to lose the assessment freeze.

What Supporters Say And What We Do Not Know

Supporters frame the amendment as a way to protect older and disabled homeowners from sharp jumps in taxable value. They argue that people with stable or fixed incomes should not be taxed out of longtime homes when assessments surge. However, the available records do not include a statewide fiscal estimate or a clear count of how many more households would qualify if voters approve the higher cap. That gap leaves room for debate over the size of the impact.

Election materials and news coverage also show some confusion about timing and labels. Some sources reference a 2027 effective date, while others tie changes to the 2028 tax year. Voters should focus on the mechanics: the measure applies to assessed values, not entire bills, and it builds on an existing constitutional program rather than creating a new one. Clear guidance from assessors will matter to avoid false expectations after the vote.

What Opponents Warn Could Happen

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana argues that special property-tax breaks reduce dollars for local governments and school systems and recommends keeping the cap at $100,000. Advocacy groups add that local agencies would have to absorb lost revenue and would not be able to opt out of the change. These critiques center on pressure to pay for teachers, police, fire, and other services if the taxable base shrinks, especially as the population ages.

Tuesday is election day. Do not go into the voting booth unprepared. Here is a simple breakdown of all 10 amendments that are being proposed. I’ll break them down with one sentence and even recommend how to vote. Amendment 1 would allow certain surviving spouses of deceased… pic.twitter.com/8qRI8cHaNI — Kaare Johnson (@KaareJohnson) November 1, 2026

Some reports note language that assigns any decrease in collections to taxing authorities rather than shifting it onto other taxpayers, but that does not answer how agencies would balance budgets if revenue growth slows. Without a statewide fiscal note, voters must weigh a concrete benefit for targeted homeowners against uncertain costs for public services. This is the core tradeoff on the ballot: protect more fixed-income owners from rising assessments, or protect local revenue capacity for shared services.

Sources:

military.com, house.louisiana.gov, shreveporttimes.com, legis.la.gov, sos.la.gov, sanluisobispo.com

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