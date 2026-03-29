Prince Andrew BOMBSHELL – DOJ REVEALS New Images

A shocking new photo from Jeffrey Epstein’s files captures Prince Andrew reclining across women’s laps with Ghislaine Maxwell grinning behind him, exposing elite access granted to a convicted sex trafficker.

Story Highlights

U.S. Department of Justice released the undated image on December 19, 2025, as part of massive Epstein files under the Transparency Act.

Prince Andrew appears in formal attire, head near a woman’s lap, amid five redacted figures, with Maxwell smiling down.

Image fuels questions about Andrew’s role in Epstein’s network, despite his denials and prior settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre.

King Charles stripped Andrew’s titles in 2024 amid ongoing scandal; no new legal action reported.

DOJ Releases Compromising Epstein Photo

The U.S. Department of Justice uploaded thousands of Epstein files on December 19, 2025, including a framed photograph showing Prince Andrew reclining across the laps of five redacted individuals. His head rests near a woman’s lap while Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s convicted sex trafficking associate, smiles down from behind. The image surfaced amid high-volume access to the DOJ site, following the Epstein Files Transparency Act’s deadline. Deputy AG Todd Blanche oversaw the phased releases, many redacted to protect victims. No context details the photo’s origin, timing, or event.

Prince Andrew’s Longstanding Epstein Ties

Jeffrey Epstein cultivated relationships with elites like Prince Andrew starting in the early 2000s. Andrew’s friendship with Epstein and Maxwell drew scrutiny after Epstein’s 2008 plea deal and 2019 arrest. Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of assaulting her as a trafficked teen; he settled her 2022 civil claim for millions while denying the allegations. In 2019, Andrew quit royal duties after a BBC interview defending his Epstein links. The photo depicts him in a dinner suit and bow tie, suggesting a formal social gathering. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 awaiting trial.

King Charles removed Andrew’s HRH style and prince title in November 2024 amid Giuffre’s memoir and document releases. Epstein’s 2004-2005 contacts book lists UK figures like Tony Blair and Sarah Ferguson but omits Donald Trump. Earlier files include over 82 Getty images of Andrew with Epstein, but this DOJ photo uniquely frames him in a group pose with Maxwell present.

Media Analysis and Ongoing Releases

Sky News analyzed the photo on December 20, 2025, highlighting Andrew sprawled informally across redacted women’s laps with Maxwell peering down. Legal experts emphasized that appearance in records does not prove guilt, noting the image’s lack of context. The contacts book revealed unredacted UK names, intensifying scrutiny on elite networks. Victim lawyers criticized heavy redactions as obstructive, while U.S. politicians pressed Andrew for an interview he missed in November 2025. Andrew vigorously denies all wrongdoing.

Latest Epstein images shine a light on access seemingly granted by ‘useful idiot’ Andrew https://t.co/fqwyrhA3wT — Simply_simon (@Simply_simon) December 22, 2025

Releases continue weekly with thousands more documents pending. Short-term, Andrew faces renewed media focus and potential congressional pressure. Long-term, the scandal erodes royal credibility and sets precedents for elite accountability. U.S.-UK tensions could rise if Andrew ignores subpoenas. Socially, it amplifies discussions on elite impunity without direct economic impacts noted beyond indirect royal funding effects.

Sources:

New photo in Epstein files appears to show Andrew with head near woman’s lap (ITV News)

Getty Images archive of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein photos