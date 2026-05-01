Senate Hopeful Busted — FBI STEPS IN

Self-proclaimed Pennsylvania Senate candidate Raymond Chandler III arrested for explicit voicemail threats to assassinate President Trump and slaughter a congressman’s family.

Story Snapshot

FBI Pittsburgh and U.S. Secret Service arrested Chandler on May 1, 2026, at his Wilkinsburg home after uncovering violent voicemails.

Chandler, running against Sen. John Fetterman in 2028, left messages urging a firearm to Trump’s head and describing throats slit for his daughter and others.

Federal charges include two felonies for threats against Trump, a congressman, and ICE, with swift inter-agency action preventing escalation.

Campaign fliers still posted locally highlight the absurdity of a violent fringe figure masquerading as a political contender.

Details of the Threats

FBI agents and U.S. Secret Service arrested Raymond Eugene Chandler III on Friday, May 1, 2026, at his Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, residence. Court documents unsealed after the arrest detail multiple voicemails left over nearly two weeks. Chandler targeted an unidentified member of Congress on April 18, describing a scenario where 1,000 people pull the target from his house, slit his throat, his daughter’s throat, and everyone else’s due to wealth concentration.

Chandler escalated on April 29 with a direct order: put a firearm to President Trump’s head, pull the trigger, and kill him. He called Trump a liar, great deceiver, and antichrist. The congressman’s office provided numerous recordings to the FBI, noting escalating calls for violence against Trump, the member, and ICE agents. Federal partners, including U.S. Capitol Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Pennsylvania, coordinated the response.

Arrest and Federal Response

Investigators executed a search at Chandler’s Biddle Avenue home, with video showing agents entering, police tape blocking the street, and evidence removal. Chandler maintains a YouTube channel and posted Senate campaign fliers in his neighborhood, declaring his 2028 run against Democrat Sen. John Fetterman. Authorities took the threats seriously, acting quickly to take him into federal custody on two felony charges.

FBI Pittsburgh spokesperson confirmed the arrest. The case underscores effective federal coordination against threats to the president and Congress. Officials stated they will not tolerate violence, especially amid a surge in such incidents since 2016. Pennsylvania has seen multiple similar cases, with DOJ prosecuting threats via social media and calls, often resulting in convictions.

Broader Pattern of Threats

Chandler’s arrest fits a national rise in threats against President Trump, with Secret Service reporting over 12 credible threats daily by 2020, many felonies under 18 U.S.C. § 871. Pennsylvania accounts for 8% of prosecuted Trump-specific threats in 2025-2026. Precedents include Jacob Buckley’s 2026 TikTok threats and Shawn Monper’s YouTube rants, both leading to charges.

This arrest of the Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate for threatening President Trump shows the dangerous rhetoric we are up against.

America First demands strong borders secure elections and leaders who put citizens first not this kind of extremism that endangers our… pic.twitter.com/zw7XjpKatR — Bruce ████ 🇺🇲 (@BBIC0N) May 3, 2026

These incidents highlight dangers from fringe actors using political candidacies as cover for violent rhetoric. Federal agencies prioritize high-profile cases, securing funding increases post-2024. For conservatives, this reinforces the need for vigilant protection of leaders advancing America First policies against unhinged opposition rooted in leftist economic grievances like wealth concentration.

Sources:

Pennsylvania man charged for alleged TikTok threats to ‘kill Trump …

Pennsylvania Man Charged with Making Threats to Assault and …

Pennsylvania State Senator and Pennsylvania Democratic Party …

Wilkinsburg Man arrested: Threats to Trump & Congress. – Audacy

Wilkinsburg man charged with threatening Trump, family of senator

Allegheny County man accused of threatening to kill President …