Noncitizen Voting PROPOSED — LA’s Bold Move

Los Angeles leaders are weighing a plan to let noncitizens vote in city elections, testing trust in election integrity and deepening fears that elites keep bending rules without fixing real problems.

Story Snapshot

LA debates a proposal to allow noncitizens to vote in municipal races, not state or federal contests.

Federal law has banned noncitizen voting in federal elections since 1996; local allowances exist in a few U.S. cities.

Audits from 1999-2026 show few proven cases of noncitizen voting, though critics warn of system risks.

Any LA change would likely use separate ballots and face legal challenges similar to New York City’s failed 2021 law.

What Los Angeles Is Considering and Why It Matters

Los Angeles officials are debating a Democratic-backed proposal to allow resident noncitizens to vote in municipal elections, including city council and potentially mayoral races. Supporters argue long-term residents who pay local taxes deserve a voice on schools, housing, and public safety. Opponents warn the move undermines confidence in elections and could erode guardrails that separate local voting from state and federal contests. The proposal remains in discussion, with no formal vote or timeline reported to date.

Several U.S. jurisdictions already permit some form of noncitizen voting in strictly local contexts. San Francisco allows noncitizen parents or guardians to vote in school board races. A 2022 Oakland measure approved similar participation but has not been implemented. Multiple Maryland and Vermont municipalities, and Washington, DC since 2022, allow noncitizens to vote in non-federal elections, typically using separate ballots and administrative safeguards to prevent crossover into state or federal races.

Legal Boundaries and Administrative Guardrails

Federal law, strengthened in 1996, explicitly prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections. No state permits noncitizens to participate in statewide races. Where local participation is allowed, election offices use separate ballots and voter lists to isolate eligibility. These controls aim to avoid any “bleed” into higher-level contests. Penalties for illegal noncitizen voting include fines, up to one year of imprisonment, and potential deportation, creating strong disincentives against intentional violations.

Courts have scrutinized local expansions. New York City’s 2021 law allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections was struck down in 2022 on constitutional grounds, highlighting legal risks for large cities attempting broader access. Any Los Angeles policy would likely face immediate litigation over city charter, state constitutional constraints, and administrative feasibility. Election officials would need to verify eligibility, coordinate with DMV and immigration-related documentation, and ensure separate-ballot systems function without error.

What the Data Says About Risk and Reality

Audits and research from 1999 through 2026 indicate very few confirmed cases of noncitizen voting. Ohio identified 521 potential noncitizen cases over several years, with one resulting charge. Utah reviewed more than two million voter records through early 2026 and found one noncitizen registration and zero instances of voting. A broader database review found 77 documented cases nationwide from 1999 to 2023. Many flagged incidents trace back to clerical errors, timing mismatches, or DMV record lags rather than fraud.

These findings fuel different narratives. Proponents cite the rarity of confirmed violations and the deterrent effect of severe penalties as evidence that well-designed local inclusion is manageable. Opponents counter that even rare breaches corrode confidence, that large-city adoption scales administrative risk, and that public trust—already strained by years of institutional failures—cannot afford another perceived vulnerability. Both sides agree that clear lines between local and federal elections are nonnegotiable.

How This Fits the Bigger Picture for Voters

Los Angeles is a national bellwether on immigration and governance, so its debate carries outsized weight. A successful measure would expand California’s limited precedents beyond school boards, likely energizing similar efforts in big cities while inviting swift lawsuits. A failure would reinforce the legal and political barriers that derailed New York City’s attempt. Either way, the fight spotlights a core frustration shared across party lines: complex election rules are being rewritten while affordability, safety, and accountability still lag.

Sources:

Democrat Launches Bid To Let Noncitizens Vote In Elections

Four Things to Know about Noncitizen Voting