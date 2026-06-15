Who Put The Mayor Onstage?

New York City’s mayor is facing fresh scrutiny after appearing at a Ramadan celebration where his introduction came from an activist previously linked to chants calling for Hamas to “strike” Tel Aviv.

Story Snapshot

Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended a Ramadan event at a Muslim American Society (MAS) mosque in Staten Island in early March 2026.

He was introduced by Abdullah Akl, MAS New York’s political director, who has a public record of inflammatory anti-Israel rhetoric, including “Strike, strike Tel Aviv.”

The event lands amid heightened public-safety concerns after an ISIS-inspired plot in New York City was reportedly disrupted when an IED failed to detonate on March 8, 2026.

Critics point to a broader pattern of controversial hires and messaging from Mamdani’s office involving Israel and antisemitism enforcement.

Ramadan Appearance Puts City Hall Back Under the Microscope

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended a Ramadan celebration at the Muslim American Society mosque in Staten Island in early March 2026, according to published reports. The flashpoint was not the holiday gathering itself, but who put the mayor on stage: Abdullah Akl, identified as MAS New York’s political director. Reporting highlights Akl’s prior public statements and chants that urged violence toward Israel, fueling questions about judgment and vetting around the mayor.

Those questions matter because the mayor’s presence carries institutional weight. When the city’s top official shares a platform with a figure known for aggressive political slogans, constituents reasonably ask what is being endorsed—intentionally or by omission. The available reporting does not quote Mamdani offering a detailed explanation of Akl’s record at the event, beyond general remarks described as appreciative of the invitation. That limited public record leaves voters filling gaps with the activist’s documented past statements.

Who Is Abdullah Akl and Why His Record Matters

Reports describe Akl as coming to wider attention in 2024 after leading chants of “Strike, strike Tel Aviv” at a New York City protest while he was a Harvard Extension School graduate student. The same coverage attributes to him favorable references to a former Hamas spokesman and leading chants calling for “intifada.” Earlier activism cited in the reporting includes July 4, 2021 rallies where U.S. and Israeli flags were burned and protesters chanted “From the River to the Sea.”

For many New Yorkers—especially families worried about public safety and rising political extremism—this is not an abstract foreign-policy argument. Chants that celebrate or encourage violence cross a line from political speech into normalization of brutality, even when framed as “activism.” The reports also describe Akl rejecting a two-state framework at earlier events. That record is the core reason the introduction itself became a story: the controversy is less about interfaith engagement and more about who gets proximity to power.

A Pattern of Staffing and Messaging Disputes Around Antisemitism

The Ramadan episode arrives alongside other reported controversies involving Mamdani’s staffing and public messaging. Coverage cited in the research says the mayor appointed multiple officials connected to a group that blamed Israel for the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, while also hiring aides who drew backlash for comments tied to hostage posters. Separate reporting says Mamdani replaced the executive director of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, Rabbi Moshe Davis, with an activist described as critical of Israel.

Mamdani’s prior political statements on Israel have also been a recurring flashpoint. During a June 2025 Democratic primary debate, reporting says he refused to explicitly recognize Israel as a Jewish state, offering instead that “Israel has a right to exist.” Reporting also says he declined to co-sponsor a New York State Holocaust Remembrance resolution in early 2025, though his campaign later claimed he supported it by voice vote. Those disputes help explain why this latest event quickly reignited anger and distrust.

Public Safety Context Raises the Stakes for City Leadership

New York’s politics do not unfold in a vacuum, and the research notes the Ramadan event occurred shortly after authorities reportedly thwarted an ISIS-inspired terror attack on March 8, 2026 when an improvised explosive device failed to detonate. Reports identify suspects who allegedly said they wanted casualties exceeding the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. In that environment, city leadership is expected to draw clear lines: condemn violence, refuse to elevate violent rhetoric, and protect vulnerable communities without playing favorites.

Mamdani Celebrated Ramadan With Man Who Called for Bombing Tel Avivhttps://t.co/PYq1xNdK5F — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) March 10, 2026

The evidence provided does not establish that Mamdani endorses terrorism, and responsible analysis should not claim what sources do not prove. What the record does show is a series of decisions—platforming, appointments, and messaging—that repeatedly collide with concerns from Jewish leaders and pro-Israel constituencies about antisemitism and extremism. For voters who watched the last decade of “progressive” politics excuse radicalism in the name of grievance activism, this controversy reads like another test of whether New York’s institutions will defend civic order.

Sources:

‘Strike, Strike Tel Aviv’: Mamdani Introduced at Ramadan Celebration by Extremist Who Called on Hamas To Bomb Jewish State

Mamdani’s statement on Israel sparks fierce NYC debate

Jerusalem Post — Diaspora/Antisemitism article (Mamdani debate and Holocaust resolution context)

NYC Mayor Introduced By Muslim Activist Who Once Urged Hamas To ‘Strike Tel Aviv’