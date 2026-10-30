Senator Says He Will Step Down Amid Theft Investigation

An Indiana state senator resigned after a string of Walmart theft allegations, citing recent cognitive decline and ongoing medical tests.

Story Snapshot

Sen. Ron Alting resigned after multiple Walmart theft allegations in Indiana and Florida.

Alting said recent changes in judgment and cognition led him to seek medical evaluation.

A retired neurosurgeon said the behavior was most likely tied to a neurodegenerative and mental-health condition.

Police said evidence confirmed a Lafayette theft and linked six reported incidents to the same male suspect.

Resignation Tied To Health Claims And Ongoing Tests

Indiana State Sen. Ron Alting announced his resignation after weeks of reports about suspected Walmart thefts in multiple locations. Alting said he had experienced recent changes in judgment and cognitive functioning. He said doctors ordered an MRI and other tests and involved neurology, geriatrics, and mental-health specialists. He said the evaluation had not yet produced a final diagnosis. He apologized and said he would focus on treatment and family as he stepped away from public office.

WTHR reported that retired neurosurgeon Dr. Greg Loomis, who evaluated Alting, said recent behavioral changes were most likely tied to a neurodegenerative disorder and a mental-health condition. The statement pointed to a medical cause but did not claim certainty about each alleged incident. The report framed the medical opinion as preliminary and part of ongoing care. That aligns with Alting’s account that doctors continued testing and had not reached a definitive conclusion.

Police Describe Evidence And A Multi-Case Review

Lafayette police said they responded to a September 22 theft report at Walmart and gathered evidence confirming a theft. Officers said store loss-prevention staff briefly stopped a male and female suspect who fled in a green pickup truck. Investigators linked the same male suspect to six reported thefts at the same store over August and September. A special prosecutor said she would review the full file and decide whether charges are appropriate after receiving the materials.

Reporting identified Alting as the man suspected in the six Lafayette cases, while police continued to withhold names during their review. Separate coverage said Walmart loss-prevention teams use cameras and store records to build cases. A Walmart spokeswoman said the company is working with police in the investigation. The Indianapolis Star also reported a Naples, Florida incident under review, adding to the timeline and raising scrutiny beyond Indiana stores.

What Alting Acknowledged And What Remains Unresolved

Alting publicly acknowledged doing “things at Walmart that were wrong and completely out of character.” He did not detail items, values, or methods. His statements tied the behavior to recent cognitive changes and said he sought help. He stepped back from campaigning and then resigned, consistent with a serious health concern. The medical statements, however, remain preliminary and do not prove that a condition caused each alleged incident. No court has entered a conviction at this stage.

For conservatives, two points cut through. First, personal accountability matters. Alting apologized and left office, as he should, while the legal process runs. Second, transparency still matters. Investigators and Walmart have evidence; doctors have tests and notes. Full records, released as allowed by law and privacy, would answer key questions. Until then, Hoosiers can insist on law and order, protect due process, and expect officials to step aside when they can no longer serve with sound judgment.

Sources:

purdueexponent.org, jconline.com, indystar.com, newsbreak.com, wthr.com, yahoo.com, basedinlafayette.com, abc57.com

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